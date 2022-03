PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 37-year-old woman was shot multiple times and killed in a possible drive-by shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Tuesday morning, police say. The shooting happened at the 3400 block of West Huntingdon Street just after 4:15 a.m. Police tell CBS3 they found the victim lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police believe she lives in the neighborhood. The woman was transported to a local hospital by police. She was pronounced dead at 4:32 a.m., according to officials. Three houses were also hit by gunfire. Police are reviewing surveillance videos recovered from several nearby homes. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here

