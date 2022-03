Clifton Park, it looks like you're the first (not counting the airport) in the Capital Region to finally get a Chick-fil-A! It's been talked about for YEARS and it looks like it's happening. The final plan will go in front of the town planning board in April for approval. The planned location is the former Pier 1 Imports store at 304 Clifton Park Center Rd. The building, which is currently vacant, will be torn down and a new structure will replace it.

