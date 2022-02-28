The Jay Talk: Episode 1-#IamBlackHistory with Javen Betts

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Zach Sang Show will enter a new chapter as the namesake radio personality teams with OBB Media, in association with FanMade Inc., to relaunch the music and talk show.
Set to begin its daily show run on Tuesday, The Zach Sang Show will continue to host buzzy names in music and entertainment each week. Upcoming guests will include 5 Seconds of Summer, Angus Cloud, Kim Petrus, Jay Shetty, Pink Sweat$, P1Harmony, and the full cast of the hit CW show, Dynasty. The show will air from a temporary set at OBB Studios while...
