Introducing A Global Newsfeed on Culture and Content Globalization

CropScore allows you to forget about technical issues with resolutions and aspect ratios. The project was built specifically as an entry for the Hashnode(https://hashnode.com) and Netlify hackathon. It was an awesome experience since the participation motivated me and I came up with a product that could hopefully benefit others as well. The recommended resolution for uploads is often hidden. Sometimes the sites include a note below the upload button. We have to find the right aspect ratio first and then use 3rd party tools to scale it up or down.

COMPUTERS ・ 10 DAYS AGO