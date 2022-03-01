ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introducing A Global Newsfeed on Culture and Content Globalization

By RBR-TVBR
Radio Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData and technology company Spherex has introduced what it calls “the first-ever global newsfeed that aggregates stories from around the world related to the globalization of TV and film content.”. Called World M&E News,...

Law.com

DE&I: A Global Perspective

In order to avoid the pitfalls associated with implementing a DE&I program, multi-national companies are advised to adopt a global mission but to implement this mission locally. In recent years, clients and investors alike have become increasingly interested in ensuring that the companies with which they do business and invest...
BUSINESS
hackernoon.com

Introducing CropScore: An Image Cropper for Content Creators ✂✨

CropScore allows you to forget about technical issues with resolutions and aspect ratios. The project was built specifically as an entry for the Hashnode(https://hashnode.com) and Netlify hackathon. It was an awesome experience since the participation motivated me and I came up with a product that could hopefully benefit others as well. The recommended resolution for uploads is often hidden. Sometimes the sites include a note below the upload button. We have to find the right aspect ratio first and then use 3rd party tools to scale it up or down.
COMPUTERS
Stamford Advocate

Make Way for Miky Lee: How the Super Producer Took South Korean Pop Culture Global

An heiress to the Samsung fortune, Lee has spent decades enhancing her family’s long legacy as business titans and innovators who were instrumental in building Korea’s postwar economic infrastructure. Her grandfather, who also launched a newspaper and radio and TV stations, believed that Korea would never become a strong nation without forums for nurturing and celebrating the nation’s distinctive traits, traditions and history.
CELEBRITIES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus 10 Pro white edition introduced in China ahead of global launch

OnePlus has introduced a new and special white color variant of the OnePlus 10 Pro in China. Dubbed OnePlus 10 Pro White Edition, the introduction of the new color variant means that the smartphone is now available in three different colors: Volcanic Black (Black), Emerald Forest (Green), and White. The...
CELL PHONES
Harvard Health

Annual Global CEO Survey

Bob Moritz is Global Chairman at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. This post is based on his PwC memorandum. As we near the two-year mark of the pandemic, the global economy has rebounded from the depths of mid-2020. The IMF projects [1] global GDP to grow 4.9% in 2022, a downtick from the 5.9% growth expected in 2021, but still formidable. The 4,446 CEOs from 89 countries and territories who responded to our 25th Annual Global CEO Survey display optimism about continued economic resilience.
MARKETS
Variety

BBC Studios Inks Multi-Year Content Deal With Italy’s Mediaset – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. BROADCAST BBC Studios has inked its first major factual multi-year content deal in Italy with Mediaset, the country’s top private generalist TV network. The BBC’s long-term agreement with Mediaset covers first-window exclusive pre-sales in Italy of its natural history shows including its upcoming “Frozen Planet II,” “Dynasties II” and “Planet Earth III.” The Mediaset package deal also comprises providing an additional annual 25 hours of content for Mediaset’s Focus Channel, for an unspecified number of years. Acquired titles from the BBC Studios catalogue for Mediaset’s portfolio of free-to-air channels include the second season of...
BUSINESS
Stamford Advocate

BBC Studios Sets Content Deal With India’s MX Player – Global Bulletin

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC, has set a content deal with MX Player, India’s largest AVOD service, which also has a strong reach across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Pakistan. The partnership kicks off with Simon Allen‘s “The Watch,” a series inspired by the characters in Terry Pratchett’s bestselling “Discworld” novels, which follows an unlikely group of misfits, The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process; and “Line of Duty” creator Jed Mercurio‘s “Critical,” set in a major trauma center that only deals with the most serious cases, following an emergency medical team that battles through the vital first hour of care to save lives that hang in balance.
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

Even Google agrees there's no going back to the old office life

The great enforced global experiment in working from home is coming to an end, as vaccines, the Omicron variant and new therapeutic drugs bring the COVID-19 crisis under control. But a voluntary experiment has begun, as organisations navigate the new landscape of hybrid work, combining the best elements of remote work with time in the office. Yes, there is some push for a “return to normal” and getting workers back into offices. But ideas such as food vouchers and parking discounts are mostly being proposed by city councils and CBD businesses keen to get their old customers back. A wide range of...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Has Disqualified Any 2022 Entries Funded by the Russian Government

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Thursday released a statement indicating that it will not do business with any Russian entities in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. “Like countless individuals and organizations worldwide, NATAS has been appalled by Russia’s unprecedented and unprovoked attack on the sovereign territory of Ukraine,” read a statement Thursday from chairman Terry O’Reilly, whose group oversees the Daytime Emmys, along with those for sports, news, docs, tech and engineering.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Academy Infighting Mounting Over Categories Controversy (Exclusive)Russia Passes New Censorship Law Over Ukraine WarAAFCA Awards Recognize 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT

