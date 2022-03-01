Garcia shines during Kent State men's basketball team's recent surge

In games where Andrew Garcia has played at least 15 minutes, the Kent State’s men’s basketball team is 14-2 this season.

The Golden Flashes (19-9, 14-4 MAC) have lost only once since Jan. 14, and Garcia did not play in that contest at Buffalo after undergoing a surgical procedure on his knee days earlier.

Garcia was expected to make a significant impact on Kent State’s 2021-22 squad when he was added to the roster as a grad transfer from the University of Georgia last summer. After a slow start caused by a nagging knee issue, Garcia has been everything the Flashes had hoped and then some during the team’s stunning surge over the past six weeks.

Kent State’s winning streak reached 10 games with a come-from-behind 73-71 victory Saturday night at Central Michigan thanks in major part to Garcia, who posted KSU career highs of 21 points and 10 rebounds in a season-high 34 minutes of action.

Would the Flashes be knocking on the door to a Mid-American Conference regular season championship without Garcia?

“Nope. No chance,” said KSU coach Rob Senderoff. “We would not be where we are without the player that he is, and also the person that he is. He fits in seamlessly with the group. He’s positive at all times. He's likeable. He’s easy to coach. There are a lot of things that he does that have helped this team for sure.”

Garcia was expected to play a major role on the squad throughout the 2021-22 season after averaging 8.7 points and four rebounds at Georgia last year and earning All-America East honors at Stony Brook earlier in his collegiate career.

“We brought him in to be a big contributor,” said Senderoff. “We knew we would bring a physicality that we needed with [All-MAC forward] Danny Pippen having graduated, and a toughness level that we needed.”

Garcia has battled knee issues since his high school playing days, and another one surfaced last summer. He was unable to practice with the Flashes during the preseason, then tried to play in the first two games of the year but was visibly hobbled and minimally effective. Garcia missed the last four games in November, and was still sidelined in December as word surfaced that he may not be able to play the rest of the year.

Garcia was a surprise member of the starting lineup for Kent State’s MAC opener against Central Michigan on Dec. 29, a game he played partly because the team was extremely short-handed due to COVID-19 protocols.

“He had barely played any basketball in six months, and we’re throwing him out there in league games," said Senderoff. "We knew there were going to be some bumps, some ups and downs through that."

Garcia gutted through the Flashes’ first seven league contests, averaging just 5.9 points and 3.3 rebounds. After missing the Buffalo game while recovering from a medical procedure on his knee, Garcia returned for the next game and scored 18 points in a victory over Western Michigan.

Since that outing Garcia has been all the Flashes expected him to be and then some. The muscular and versatile 6-foot-5, 224-pound guard/forward is averaging 12.2 points and 4.4 rebounds during Kent State’s 10-game winning streak, but his production goes much deeper than the numbers according to Senderoff.

“He has the ability to score inside and out, but he brings a lot of intangibles that help us as a team as well,” said Senderoff. “His physicality is really important with this team. His ability to switch on ball screens helps us defensively in a lot of ways. His ability to guard pick-and-pop forwards is really important for the team."

Garcia is now averaging 8.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 56% from the floor and 48% from 3-point range this season. His burning desire to help his team reach a championship level in his final collegiate season carried Garcia through a tough two opening months of 2021-22.

“He's done a great job in terms of his mindset, getting himself prepared and playing through everything,” said Senderoff. “He knew he was capable of doing more earlier in the season. Now he’s coming up huge when we need him to.”

Payback No. 3

Kent State’s revenge tour continues Tuesday night in DeKalb against Northern Illinois (8-20, 5-13). The Flashes avenged losses to Ohio and Central Michigan last month, and will now attempt to do the same against a Huskies squad that won 72-69 in Kent on Jan. 11.

While Kent State has caught fire recently, Northern Illinois has lost its last four games.

“Northern’s got really good guards. They’re athletic and fast on the perimeter,” said Senderoff. “The last time we played them we struggled keeping their guards out of the paint, and their centers got a couple big baskets on the rim against us. They're a scrappy team. They're playing to try to make the conference tournament, so they’re playing for a lot just like we’re playing for a lot. We're going to have to play well to win.”

The Flashes remain one game out of first place in the MAC with two to play. First-place Toledo (23-6, 15-3) will visit Buffalo (19-8, 13-4) on Tuesday. Kent State closes the regular season by hosting the Bulls on Friday.

Elite company

Kent State has earned 10 straight MAC wins for the first time in 20 years. The last Flashes team to accomplish that feat kept the streak going into the postseason, reeling off a MAC-record 21 consecutive victories while advancing to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

“It’s pretty neat that we can be associated with that (2001-02 KSU) team in any way, because that’s the best team to ever play here at Kent and in our league,” said Senderoff.

Hamilton update

Kent State senior forward Justyn Hamilton did not play last Saturday at Central Michigan due to a groin injury he suffered during pregame warm-ups for last Tuesday’s home win over Ball State.

“It will be a game-time decision, but he’s progressing to where I think he is going to play,” said Senderoff, when asked about Hamilton’s status for Tuesday’s game at Northern Illinois. “I probably won’t know for sure until practice (Monday) and shootaround (Tuesday). But he’s progressing. He's significantly better than he was two days ago.”

What: Men’s Basketball

Who: Kent State (19-9, 14-4) vs. Northern Illinois (8-20, 5-13)

When/Where: Tuesday, 8 p.m./Convocation Center in DeKalb, Ill.

TV/Radio: ESPN3/GoFlashes app, Varsity Network

First meeting this season: Northern Illinois won 65-63 on Jan. 11 in Kent

Huskies leaders: Keshawn Williams, 6-3, So., G (16.7 points, 3 rebounds). Trendon Hankerson, 6-2, Sr., G (11.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists). Kaleb Thornton, 6-0, Jr., G (8.5 points, 4.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds).

Flashes leaders: Sincere Carry, 6-1, Jr., G (18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists). Malique Jacobs, 6-3, Jr., G (11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists). Giovanni Santiago, 6-1, So., G (8.9 points, 2 assists, 2.5 rebounds). Justyn Hamilton, 6-11, Sr., F (8.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks). Andrew Garcia, 6-5, GS, G (8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds)