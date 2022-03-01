ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

This One Gut-Health-Supporting Ingredient Is Likely Missing From Your Regimen—Here’s How To Get It

By Well+Good Editors
Well+Good
Well+Good
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GMOP_0eS8u3FG00

When it comes to gut health, probiotics (the beneficial bacteria found in your digestive system) are the clear MVP. So if you're popping a probiotic supplement and/or sipping kombucha daily, you should be covered, right? Well, it might not actually be so simple, considering there's a whole glossary of different probiotic strains, and all of them have different uses and benefits.

One beneficial probiotic strain that you're definitely not getting from your morning bowl of yogurt? Akkermansia muciniphila (or Akkermansia for short), which is a strain found naturally in the body that can't be consumed via food.

"Unlike probiotic strains such as lactobacillus that can be found in foods like yogurt, Akkermansia muciniphila is not found in food," says Tara Karr, MS, RD, LDN, CDCES, nutrition educator and registered dietitian for Pendulum Therapeutics, the first brand to make Akkermansia available as a daily probiotic. "It’s unclear why some people have this strain in their guts while others don't. Several factors can contribute to changes in the microbiome such as genetics, disease, diet or antibiotic use. Once all of the beneficial bug (Akkermansia) goes missing from the gut, unfortunately there's no way to 'eat it back' and it can only be introduced through supplementing with the actual strain itself."

If you're trying to gauge how much you should care about a single bacteria strain going MIA from your gut microbiome, Karr puts it into context: Akkermansia feeds on proteins (called mucin) in the mucus layer of your intestines, and the more it eats, the stronger that gut lining becomes. Having a strong gut lining is important because it has a direct impact on your overall gut health, which can in turn affect many different areas of your overall health, she says.

"I like to think of Akkermansia as a gatekeeper of our microbiome," she says. "Just like you don’t want any holes in your fence, you also don’t want any 'holes' or weak spots in your gut lining. From many studies done around the world by leading researchers, we know that this probiotic strain helps to regulate the lining of our guts, which is vital for our gut health."

And if you want to tap into those gut-supporting benefits, Karr recommends taking one capsule of Pendulum Akkermansia (which is the only source of the strain in supplement form) once a day with food to help with absorption and ensure it makes it to your microbiome.

"Akkermansia is a next-generation probiotic strain that I believe could benefit anyone who is interested in improving their gut health," Karr says. “Do you know the saying, ‘You are what you eat’? I like to think of it as, ‘You are what you feed the microbes in your gut,’ because so much of our health is tied back to our gut.” It's true: Probiotics are still the MVP.

Thinking of adding Akkermansia to your supplement lineup? Well+Good readers can score 20 percent off their first month of a Pendulum Therapeutics membership with code WG20.

Top photo: Pendulum Therapeutics and Well+Good Creative

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

Hesperidin Is a Powerful Antioxidant Linked to Optimal Cardiovascular Health (And It’s Only Found in One Food Group)

As someone interested in nutrition and health, you’ve likely heard of many of the beneficial vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants out there. There’s one family of compounds, though, that doesn’t get a ton of airtime, but has some serious benefits to offer. Flavonoids (also known as bioflavonoids) are found naturally in many plants and have the potential to prevent and treat a variety of health conditions. “Flavonoids are plant chemicals that give produce their color and provide antioxidative and anti-inflammatory properties,” says Megen Erwine, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian for LetsGetChecked. There are a variety of flavonoids out there, but one of the most powerful is called hesperidin—and it turns out that now is the perfect time to increase the amount of this wonder compound in your diet.
HEALTH
Well+Good

You Haven’t Lived Until You’ve Tried 2-Ingredient Air-Fried Okra (And It’s Great for Your Gut)

It comes as little surprise that all plant foods contain important vitamins and minerals that help keep us healthy and strong, but some veggies offer more health benefits than others. Okra is one of those powerful little plants that can work wonders for our bodies because it’s loaded with nutrients—in fact, okra contains high amounts of fiber, magnesium, calcium, and iron, just to name a few. One serving of okra packs almost all the vitamin A you need for an entire day, too. (It has 716 microunits per cup, and you want to aim for a total of 900 microunits.) "This is good for both eye health and the immune system," Nour Zibdeh, RD, author of The Complete Acid Reflux Diet Plan, previously told Well+Good. Okra can also help support our immune system throughout cold and flu season since it’s chock full of vitamin C and antioxidants.
NUTRITION
Well+Good

‘I’m a Gastroenterologist, and Here’s Why Beans Make You So Gassy—Plus How To Prevent It’

We try our best not to pick favorites when it comes to the hardworking ingredients that comprise our everyday meals. But despite our concerted effort to be impartial, it can be difficult to not give at least a slight edge to the almighty bean. After all, not only is this popular legume highly nutritious and affordable, but beans also come in many different delicious varieties and can be prepared using a diverse array of techniques.
HEALTH
Well+Good

Why Eating Beans Is One of the Best Ways To Boost Your Longevity, According to Dietitians

We’re going to go out on a stalk here and throw out something big: Beans aren’t just good for you; eating them regularly might actually help you live longer. “Beans are some of the most underrated and undervalued foods out there,” says Charlotte Martin, RD, a nutrition expert and author of The Plant-Forward Solution. As humble as these little legumes appear, they’re the ultimate package when it comes to plant-based eating, filled with satiating fiber and protein. If they aren’t already part of your daily diet, you’ll soon be adding beans to your plate by the spoonful.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Nutrition#Regimen#Digestive System#Mvp#Cdces#Pendulum Therapeutics
Well+Good

One Common Impulse a Sleep Doctor Is Begging You To Avoid When You Can’t Fall Asleep

Seven to eight hours of sleep per night is one of those ideal metrics that’s earned a permanent spot in the daily wellness lexicon, right alongside 10,000 steps and eight glasses of water. But, just as with the latter examples, the equation for sleep is certainly not one-size-fits-all. And while there’s a ton of research to support the brain and body benefits of getting that much sleep on a nightly basis (and the detriments of falling short), focusing too much on the number can actually work against your ability to achieve it by triggering clock-watching behavior, or that nagging impulse to keep checking the time when you’re struggling to sleep. In fact, according to sleep specialists, that very action can place the sleep you so desire seemingly just out of reach.
HEALTH
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in March, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

It’s almost that time of year again when we can all re-emerge from the dreary depths of winter conditions and reconvene amid spring’s bloom. In the cosmos, this seasonal renewal is evident, as well: The month of March brings Aries season (the first sign of the zodiac calendar) and a happy meet-up of love and sex planets Venus and Mars in future-focused Aquarius. Together with a few other transits, these cosmic shifts are poised to bring the best day in March, astrologically, for each zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

How To Identify a Parasocial Relationship, Which a Psychologist Calls a ‘Relationship of the Imagination’

Think of your celebrity or movie crush (mine is Harry Styles). Maybe you’ve daydreamed about meeting them, pretended the attraction was mutual, or done a deep dive on their Instagram profile (that's a yep, yep, and yep for me!) You're likely well aware that your celebrity crush neither returns your feelings nor even knows you exist, and you're also likely okay with that reality. However, this dynamic, which is also known as a parasocial relationship, is something mental-health experts have thoughts—and in some cases warnings—about.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Well+Good

The New Moon in Pisces May Bring a Touch of Magic—Here’s What To Expect for Your Sign

The new moon in Pisces on March 2 at 12:34 p.m., EST, functions like a portal of endless opportunity because it occurs when the sun, Jupiter, and Neptune are all also in intuitive Pisces. This sign, often called the empath of the zodiac, operates from a place of compassion and understanding, inviting us to root for the underdog, put ourselves in someone else’s shoes, and find beauty in the mundane. As a result, this Pisces new moon is a period of heightened intuition. While new moons, in general, symbolize new beginnings and are often linked with manifestation work, this particular lunation is fertile, thanks to the Piscean energy.
ASTRONOMY
Grazia

How Gut Health Can Change Your Life

There’s nothing like a pandemic to make you think about your immunity, and what you can do to futureproof your health as we venture back out into this uncertain world. Experts agree you can’t ‘boost’ your immune system as such, but you can certainly support your body’s immune response – by getting enough sleep, keeping active, reducing stress where you can (I know, easier said than done), and making good decisions about what you eat (more veg, less sugar: the broad strokes of nutrition remain very simple). Yet, is there one element of health you might be overlooking?
WEIGHT LOSS
Well+Good

This Cream Balances Your Skin’s Circadian Rhythm Overnight, Leaving It Smoother and Softer the Moment You Wake Up

Like most people I know, I'm a sucker for convenience. Juggling a full-time job, a live-in relationship, frequent travel, and keeping up with friends and family doesn't really leave me with a lot of time to kill. I wish I had an extra 30 minutes a night to soak in a bathtub or massage my skin with 10 different perfectly-layered products—but I simply don't. And I don't know many people who do.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

8 Heart-Healthy Smoothie Recipes Packed With Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

There’s just something about the blender that makes ingredients that are good for your body taste even better on your tastebuds. From dips to soups to our personal favorite—the smoothie—whirling up ingredients is a surefire way to make a deliciously creamy, smooth, and uniform beverage with zero fuss. And unlike juicing, blending won't remove any of the nutritional benefits (looking at you, fiber) from your drink. Morning, afternoon, or evening, there’s just no better pick-me-up than an ice cold smoothie sipped through a straw that took all of 90 seconds to prepare.
RECIPES
Well+Good

According to Astrologers, These Are the 5 Most Misunderstood Zodiac Signs

While many of the stereotypes common to each of the zodiac signs—like Capricorn being goal-oriented and Aries being ambitious—can hold true for many, there are also many common misconceptions for each sign. Of course, we're all unique humans, and astrologically, our entire natal charts—not just our sun sign—play into who we are as people. (This might also help explain why you don't necessarily identify with your sign.) But according to astrologers, for five especially misunderstood zodiac signs, widely held beliefs about who they are, according to their sign, just don't land.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Oven Cleaning Hacks That Truly Work, According to an Expert

Although we may not always feel like full-fledged adults (and hey, many people never do!), it helps to have a well-stocked library of adulting techniques at your disposal. Think: Understanding all the different types of health insurance (oof, deductibles!), being able to do your taxes by yourself, and knowing how to clean everything in your home (because no, it’s not always apparent).
HOME & GARDEN
psychologytoday.com

How to Incorporate Holistic Healthcare into Your Regimen

Prevention strategies from holistic healthcare can support traditional allopathic medical practices. Being upfront about health goals is the key to success when working integratively. Holistic healthcare addresses the physical, environmental, mental, emotional, spiritual, and ancestral facets of a patient's condition. We are all accustomed to traditional health care practices, the...
HEALTH
Fstoppers

What Happen to Your Body If You Start Eating 2-3 Boiled Eggs a Day

Eggs are incredibly rich in nutrients such as proteins, vitamins (A, B2, B6, B12, D, E) and minerals (zinc, thiamin, riboflavin folate, phosphorous, magnesium, selenium iron, and copper), and also essential omega-3 fatty acids. Besides, despite what a lot of people think, eggs are rather low in calories, which makes...
NUTRITION
Well+Good

A Trainer Says That Pain In This Area Is a Tell-Tale Sign You’re Doing an Exercise Incorrectly

Proper form is the most important element of your workouts. Not only does it ensure that you're getting the most out of an exercise, but it also helps reduce your risk of injury. In group classes and training sessions, there's an instructor there to help correct your form—but when you work out at home, you don't tend to get that personal attention. When there's no one there to point out if you're overarching your back or scrunching your shoulders up toward your ears, it's essential that you do your own due diligence.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

Ease Back Into Your Movement Routine With This 20-Minute Sculpt Class

Every once in a while, you may feel the need to press the pause button on your regular sweat routine. Maybe work has picked up, winter has you feeling more cozy-core than core work, or you're just not loving your chosen exercise style anymore. Whatever your reason, when you're ready to jump back into your routine, Colette Dong, trainer and founder of The Ness, provides a back-at-it sculpt class that's a great place to start.
WORKOUTS
Well+Good

A Guide to Hybrid Vs. Electric Cars, So You Can Choose the One That Fits Your Lifestyle

ICYMI: Global warming is real. It’s because of this and overwhelming concern surrounding climate change that more people than ever are taking actions to lead more sustainable lives. Some are focusing on recycling and nixing single-use plastics or wearing the right sunscreen for the health of environment-supporting coral reefs. While others are trading in gas-guzzling vehicles in favor of eco-friendlier models. In myriad ways, folks across the world are hoping that these daily changes are what will make our future brighter (but hopefully not warmer). If you're considering switching to a more sustainable vehicle, though, it may seem like a big jump to go fully electric—which is where hybrid models come into play. In comparing hybrid vs. electric cars, it's helpful to take into account factors like cost and the specific features that matter to you most.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy