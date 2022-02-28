What Ever Happened to the Giant Presto Whip Cans in Dearborn?

Was this man disliked so much that locals ran him out of town and changed the name to Kalamazoo?. Many Southwest Michigan residents already know that the city we know as Kalamazoo went by a different name when it was originally settled in the 1800s. Kalamazoo was first named Bronson, a man named Titus Bronson. However, his time in Southwest Michigan was short-lived as he allegedly ruffled man feathers in his time here. Titus was considered one of the very first pioneers of the city we now call Kalamazoo, as brought his family to the area in 1830 and began city planning. Bronson is likely responsible for the building of the first churches, school and courthouse in the area before things turned sour according to a Michigan History website hosted by MSU,

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO