Saturday of the 2022 Combine was a long-anticipated day thanks to the group of athletes on tap. The strength of this draft class is in the front seven, so with defensive linemen and linebackers performing, evaluators were sure to be in for a show. Well, the athletes did not disappoint including one that may have had one of the best Combine performances ever. To see who that was and other top performers, read below.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO