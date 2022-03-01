Mizzou Visits South Carolina Tonight

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky jury has cleared a former police officer who fired shots during the 2020 drug raid that ended in Breonna Taylor’s death. The jury on Thursday found Brett Hankison not guilty of three counts of wanton endangerment for firing shots that ripped into a neighboring apartment.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing, and investigators for the first time said they have enough evidence to suggest then-President Donald Trump committed crimes. That doesn’t necessarily mean that...
President Biden on Tuesday evening gave his first State of the Union address, which was greeted with a lukewarm reception by critics across the political spectrum and marred by gaffes and errors -- a sharp contrast the rhetoric of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has won international praise and brought translators to tears.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces battled for control of a crucial energy-producing city in Ukraine’s south on Thursday and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea, as Ukrainian leaders called on citizens to rise up and wage guerrilla war against the invaders.
Washington — President Biden's announcement Friday of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his historic nominee to the Supreme Court set in motion a confirmation battle in the Senate, where GOP senators have vowed to closely examine Jackson's record before determining whether to support her nomination. While Jackson does not...
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A visibly annoyed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis admonished a group of high school students for wearing face masks at an indoor news conference Wednesday, saying it was time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”. The Republican governor approached the students and asked...
California Attorney General Rob Bonta, along with seven other state attorneys general, on Wednesday announced an investigation into TikTok's impact on young users' mental health. The investigation comes as state attorneys general and members of Congress crack down on the negative effects of social media on children, particularly after two...
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) backtracked on its original decision to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete as "neutrals" in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing. The organization announced Thursday that they will no longer be allowed to participate as protests from other nations are "jeopardizing the...
The Biden administration on Thursday announced sanctions on eight prominent Russians with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin , leveling additional penalties on Moscow for invading Ukraine. The White House announced plans to impose full blocking sanctions on Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, whose $600 million yacht was seized by...
A Stanford University student found dead on campus has been identified as Katie Meyer, the team captain and star goalkeeper for the 2019 Cardinal women's national champion soccer team, CBS San Francisco reports. While not disclosing any details surrounding Meyer's death, the university said the campus was in a state...
