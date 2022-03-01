ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Girl actor Ralph Ahn dies aged 95 as cast pays tribute

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRalph Ahn has died aged 95. The 'New Girl' actor -...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Ralph Ahn, Tran on 'New Girl' Dead at 95: Jake Johnson and Lamorne Morris Remember Memorable Guest Star

The New Girl cast is mourning the death of a memorable guest star. Ralph Ahn, who played Nick Miller's silent pal Tran on the hit comedy, died at the age of 95 last week. Korean news outlet YNA reported that Ahn died in Los Angeles after having recently been admitted to the hospital due to an illness. No cause of death has been released at this time.
