To my sixth-grade self

By Canvas Credit Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were given the opportunity to sit down with yourself at the vulnerable age of 11, what would you tell the former you? Would you offer advice, encouragement or caution?. We asked this question of Tansley Stearns, chief operating officer at Canvas Credit Union, and other women in leadership positions...

Litigation Lessons I Learned From Teaching Sixth Grade

Unlike everyone in my immediate family, never did I imagine that I would be a teacher at some point in my career. As long as I can remember, I wanted to be a lawyer. So much so that I competed in nearly 100 debate tournaments and speech contests (including in Latin). Law school seemed like the logical next step for me after undergrad.
Serena and Venus on why freedom is an integral part of their legacy

Venus Williams made her professional tennis debut in 1994. Her sister Serena followed her in 1995. That is more than 20 years of Williams sisters not only dominating the world of tennis but also starring as main characters in the Venn diagram of sports and pop culture. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm and an interior design company. Venus is now 41, Serena is 40, and neither has yet retired – a rare two-decade streak of physical authority for any athlete. This rise to power would be atypical for anyone, but for two Black girls from Compton, California, it’s legendary. It is the stuff of movies, and, indeed, this past year Venus and Serena executive-produced King Richard, a film that tells the story of their early years through the lens of the fierce love of their father, played by Will Smith.
Harriette Cole: My son’s new girlfriend mocked our faith

DEAR HARRIETTE: I grew up Christian, and I’ve raised my kids Christian; my dad is even a pastor, so we’ve lived a really faith-based life. My son introduced me to his new girlfriend a few months ago, and today the topic of faith came up. She disclosed that she does not believe in God, and she even mocked our faith, saying that what we believe in doesn’t make any sense.
Opinion: My crush taught me five life lessons silently.

I had a crush on a girl when I was in the 12th grade. She was a year older than me, but she never knew. She was pretty, funny, and smart. We used to be best friends until our friendship became awkward because I started having feelings for her. Unfortunately, she had no idea how to react, so we lost contact...except we still had a class together three years later in medicine, and once again, we were best friends. And once again, it turned awkward.
The Top 3 Rude Awakenings of Divorce

Divorce can be harder in more ways than you know. Being prepared for the challenges of divorce can make it easier. Create a plan, ask for help from others and take one step at a time. Rude Awakening #1: The Cost of It All. When Mariah opened her utility bill,...
COVID cut me off from my kids

Dear Annie: I’m a mother of three children who mean everything in the world to me. I gave them everything I could and loved them with all my heart. The pandemic was the start of lots of hard things. My daughter, who is the youngest, moved in with her older brother because of financial difficulties. But he had also been laid off from a pharmacy position he had held for 15 years and was having difficulty finding a new position. He was going to charge her rent to help with his situation.
Sixth-grade administrator explains importance of Black History Month

Lydia Burse, 47, 6th Grade Department Chair, S.C. Lee Jr. High School. Retired U.S. Army, 23 years, Transportation Warrant Officer. What is your education history and years graduated?. B.S. in Business Management, 2012 Park University, M.S. Curriculum and Instruction from University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2020. Tell me a little...
Senior Citizens Abandoned By Their Families

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. I’ve worked as a caregiver for over 10 years and one of the most common things I’ve noticed is seniors that have been abandoned by their family’s. Parents and grandparents that have spent their lives raising their children, putting their children through college, helping their children, are frequently abandoned in their time of need.
Tired Of Waiting, 8 Women Propose To Their Partners In New OWN Series 'Marry Me Now'

The series will follow eight women ready to take their relationships to the next level through surprise proposals and quickie weddings. Question is, will their boyfriends say yes?. Many can probably agree that a woman proposing to a man is unconventional. Well, the world is evolving and people are challenging...
Kevin McDonald imparts life lessons at “Things I Wish I Knew” event

In a conversation covering topics spanning from his father’s declaration of bankruptcy to the challenges he faced during his career, Kevin McDonald, vice president of diversity, equity, inclusion and community partnerships at the University, imparted invaluable wisdom to students Tuesday evening. The event was a part of the Multicultural Student Center’s “Things I Wish I Knew” event series.
Pro Parent Tip: Helping when teens act out

Most parents are familiar with toddlers tantrums. We expect this type of behavior and recognize that these little humans don’t have full control of their emotions or the ability to communicate how they are feeling. However, when teens have “tantrums” or act in ways out of the norm, parents may feel anger, confusion or frustration. The truth is, though their bodies have grown and they understand much more about how the world works, most teens have not mastered the ability to communicate their feelings and regulate their emotions.
Parenting coach explains how using ‘when’ instead of ‘if’ helps discipline children better

A mother and parenting coach has revealed how using “when” instead of “if” during disagreements between parent and child can make all the difference.On TikTok, Tia Slightham, @parentingcoach, often shares videos detailing her strategies and tactics when it comes to parenting and tips on how to transform those skills.In a clip posted last November, Slightham revealed one of her best parenting hacks, which simply involves changing the language used with kids.“If your house sounds like this, then I wanted you to make one simple change,” she said.She went on to explain scenarios when parents are disciplining their children and using...
Opinion | A call for businesses to join an internship program that boosts diversity

This summer, the offices of St. Louis’ best businesses, nonprofits and organizations will be home to more than 100 hardworking and talented high school students. The St. Louis Internship Program (SLIP), a key part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, creates valuable summer internships proven to increase work readiness and develop professional skills, all while building a diverse and reliable talent pipeline.
The Psychology of Staying Motivated

Fitness routines evolve as goals change throughout life. Some people strive for their idea of a perfect perfect beach body or to fit into their high school jeans. Others want to become stronger and more flexible. Then, there are those who want to lower cholesterol and incorporate exercise to achieve a heart healthy lifestyle. No matter the objective, attaining it requires dedication.
Women of Influence 2022: Marcy Bradley of Oregon Community Foundation

When Marcy Bradley was named vice president of equity and culture for the Oregon Community Foundation, she was praised for her "deep understanding and sensitivity of people’s experiences in seeking greater access to opportunity." “She is a compassionate and vocal champion for the under-served and a coalition-builder in support...
Mag Strittmatter

When it comes to the issue of food insecurity in New Mexico, Mag Strittmatter doesn’t want to just be a part of the discussion, she wants to find the solution. “The most important goal we are working on right now is making sure we can foster a sense of partnership across the state to address the issue of food insecurity. Food insecurity, essentially, is part of a bigger problem, and that’s poverty,” Strittmatter said.
Does my kid have a tech addiction?

“For 45 minutes to an hour after, it's just terrible. They're throwing fits. It's hard to get them off of it. It's crazy,” said Kate, about the aftermath of when her son, a sixth grader, has to stop playing video games. And their family doesn't have a gaming system, nor does her son have a personal smartphone. “We’re not in the trenches yet.”
What My Self-Care Looks Like

If you’re in need of advice on self-care, you’ve come to the wrong person. I could use a little work in the self-care department. I’m a realist who’s lost her smile, courtesy of trying times and the special morning treat of waking up with a migraine episode.
Would You Fall Out With A Friend If They Let Your Child Eat A Slice Of Birthday Cake?

What we feed our children says a lot about us. Some equate sugary foods with love, and ply their kids with cake and sweets to make them happy. Some see the news about sugar being a causal factor in many health conditions, and keep their children sugar-free, so they’ll grow up healthy. But are we too entrenched in either mindset, and is there a point where ‘happy’ meets ‘healthy’ on the VENN diagram of children’s nutrition?
