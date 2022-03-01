ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Any OFW images available yet with Call Recording enabled?

xda-developers
 5 days ago

I've just upgraded to the S22 Ultra from an S20 Ultra which was running the Thai OFW, which allowed native...

forum.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laos#Libya#Smart Phone#Ultra#Ofw#Csc#Bangladesh#Bng#Cam#Mym#Ilo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Thailand
Country
Egypt
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
Indy100

Russian man goes viral after smashing up his iPad in response to US sanctions

A video that appears to show a Russian man smashing his iPad in response to Apple announcing it will no longer sell products in the country has gone viral.The video, which was shared on Twitter by BBC journalist Francis Scarr, shows a man kneeling next to a young boy and using a hammer to destroy the piece of tech.He smashes it a few times, flips it over and does the same then hands the hammer to the child and encourages him to do the same."That's our response to your sanctions," the man reportedly says. "We don't need your petty modern...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Mechanoporation enables rapid and efficient radiolabeling of stem cells for PET imaging

Regenerative medicine uses the patient own stem cells to regenerate damaged tissues. Molecular imaging techniques are commonly used to image the transplanted cells, either right after surgery or at a later time. However, few techniques are fast or straightforward enough to label cells intraoperatively. Adipose tissue-derived stem cells (ADSCs) were harvested from knee joints of minipigs. The cells were labeled with PET contrast agent by flowing mechanoporation using a microfluidic device. While flowing through a series of microchannels, cells are compressed repeatedly by micro-ridges, which open transient pores in their membranes and induce convective transport, intended to facilitate the transport of 68Ga-labeled and lipid-coated mesoporous nanoparticles (MSNs) into the cells. This process enables cells to be labeled in a matter of seconds. Cells labeled with this approach were then implanted into cartilage defects, and the implant was imaged using positron emission tomography (PET) post-surgery. The microfluidic device can efficiently label millions of cells with 68Ga-labeled MSNs in as little as 15Â min. The method achieved labeling efficiency greater than 5 Bq/cell on average, comparable to 30Â min-long passive co-incubation with 68Ga-MSNs, but with improved biocompatibility due to the reduced exposure to ionizing radiation. Labeling time could also be accelerated by increasing throughput through more parallel channels. Finally, as a proof of concept, ADSCs were labeled with 68Ga-MSNs and quantitatively assessed using clinical PET/MR in a mock transplant operation in pig knee joints. MSN-assisted mechanoporation is a rapid, effective and straightforward approach to label cells with 68Ga. Given its high efficiency, this labeling method can be used to track small cells populations without significant effects on viability. The system is applicable to a variety of cell tracking studies for cancer therapy, regenerative therapy, and immunotherapy.
CANCER
TheConversationAU

New research asked government insiders how to fix gender discrimination in Australia - this is what they said

We are about to mark another International Women’s Day. But amid the breakfasts and uplifting speeches about girl power, we will also be reminded of the appalling rates of violence against women, the stubborn gender pay gap and pervasive sexism that is seemingly entrenched in our society. An imbalance remains: women do the vast bulk of unpaid work at home while men make the bulk of the laws and policies that affect us all. Nothing seems to change - or change fast enough. But there are concrete things we can do to fix it. New research offers practical ideas to fix...
SOCIETY
Apple Insider

Level Keypad now available to order, compatible with HomeKit-enabled Level locks

Level's previously-teased keypad has officially launched as a companion to its line of HomeKit-enabled smart locks. Revealed earlier this year, Level's new keypad is now shipping. It can be mounted anywhere within 30 feet of a Level lock where it will wirelessly communicate over Bluetooth. The streamlined design features a...
ELECTRONICS
The Guardian

I am leaving Australia’s torture chambers after nine years – but what I have is the worst kind of freedom

These are the hardest days, and they are slowly passing. This early morning, before the sun had risen, I was remembering Nauru. In our first year detained in the camp on Nauru, I remember most of the asylum seekers were completely depressed. I witnessed the suicide of one soul destroyed by this island. Death by self-immolation was the worst scene I had watched in my life. This was the new reality for us on Nauru. We were there, my cousin and I, for six years.
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationCanada

Data from thousands of surveillance cameras confirms that protected areas safeguard species diversity

We have entered what some scientists refer to as Earth’s sixth major extinction. Human disturbances, such as over-harvesting of crops, habitat destruction and invasive species, are the biggest drivers of biodiversity loss. Some studies estimate that the current species extinction rate is 1,000 times the normal background rate. One of the most central solutions to biodiversity conservation is setting aside areas for nature. Spaces like national parks, community conservation areas and nature reserves are designed to be protected areas for biodiversity to thrive. The Convention on Biological Diversity — the first global biodiversity treaty — set a target of 17...
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy