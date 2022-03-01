ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Thailand agrees plan for Saudi Arabia labour deployment as ties normalise

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhfF2_0eS8qUtE00

BANGKOK, March 1 (Reuters) - Thailand plans to facilitate the deployment of labour to Saudi Arabia for the first time in decades, its government said on Tuesday, part of the restoration of ties that were severed by the Gulf State over a multi-million dollar jewellery theft.

Thailand has been eager to normalise relations with the oil-rich Kingdom after a spat that has cost billions of dollars in two-way trade and tourism revenues and the loss of tens of thousands of overseas Thai jobs.

The two countries agreed to reestablish full diplomatic ties following the January visit by Prime Minister Chan-ocha to Saudi Arabia. read more

Thailand's cabinet on Tuesday approved two draft agreements on legal labour recruitment for Saudi Arabia which will protect the rights of workers and employers, said government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana.

"This will mark a new era of strengthening Thailand-Saudi Arabia economic ties and expanding the Thai labour market into the Middle East," Thanakorn said.

Saudi Arabia downgraded relations over the theft in 1989 of about $20 million of jewels by a Thai janitor in the palace of a Saudi prince.

The spat became know as the "Blue Diamond Affair" and a year after the theft, three Saudi diplomats were separately assassinated in a single night. Many of the gems, including a rare blue diamond, are yet to be recovered.

The theft remains of Thailand's biggest unsolved mysteries and the bloody trail of destruction that followed saw some of Thailand's top police generals implicated.

Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Lucid to build electric cars in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia isn't exactly known for car manufacturing but that's set to change after an agreement on a new plant was reached between Lucid and officials of the Middle Eastern nation. Lucid announced on Monday that it reached an agreement to construct a plant in Saudi Arabia to deliver cars...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Lucid Group inks agreements for Saudi Arabia production

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) fell after the close on Monday after reporting a larger-than-anticipated loss for Q4. The 2022 production outlook from Lucid was for a range of 12,000 to 14,000 Lucid Air vehicles pushed out. The electric vehicle startup said the forecast reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Thailand pledges to ban forced prison labour after expose

BANGKOK, March 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Thailand has pledged to eradicate forced labour in its prisons and pay a decent wage to inmates who opt to work, following an expose by the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The reports into prison labour, published in December, found inmates at some Thai prisons...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Saudi Arabia's sovereign fund lays out plan for green financing

DUBAI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund (PIF) laid out plans on Monday for raising green debt as the world's top oil exporter strives to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060. The PIF is at the centre of Saudi Arabia's ambitious plans to create new sectors...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labour Market#Thanakorn
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Thailand
Country
Saudi Arabia
Daily Mail

The $220million U.S. Air Force spy plane roaming the empty skies above Ukraine: How high-tech drone has circled above Russian troops for hours at a time during the standoff with Putin

While Ukraine's airspace has been largely empty amid the crisis with Russia, a remotely piloted U.S. military vehicle called the RQ-4 Global Hawk has flown over the country in circles for hours at a time. Over the past month, two of the spy planes have travelled on regular missions from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

347K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy