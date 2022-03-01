ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Over 660,000 people flee Ukraine, UN agency says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
GENEVA, March 1 (Reuters) - More than 660,000 people, mostly women and children, have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in the last six days since Russia invaded, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.

Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told a briefing in Geneva there were reports of people waiting for up to 60 hours to enter Poland, while queues at the Romanian border are up to 20 km long.

Reporting by Emma Thomasson Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

