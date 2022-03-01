ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Pumping your own gas? New bill would allow gas stations to offer self-service option

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BlVry_0eS8qHf100

A new bill in Trenton would allow gas stations to offer a self-service option.

New Jersey is the only state in the nation where it is illegal for a motorist to pump their own fuel. But a new bill in Trenton would allow gas stations to offer a self-service option.

Assembly members Carol Murphy, Ned Thomson and Annette Chaparro cosponsored a bill that would set up a hybrid system, giving the option of offering self-serve gas while requiring stations with four or more pumps to continue to offer full service.

“I find it easier, super easier. Instead of waiting for [the gas station attendant] and they just take their time. I like to get out and go,” says tow truck driver Gabriel Oliveras.

The sponsors of the bill say that those who choose self-service could save 15 cents per gallon on gasoline.

But not everyone in New Jersey wants to pump their own gas.

“I don’t want to drip gas on my shoes. I don’t know how to do it. Maybe if somebody taught me once,” says Linda Farrell, of Edison. “Teach me once and I’ll know how."

But even if the bill passes through the state Legislature, there is no guarantee that Gov. Phil Murphy would sign it. In March 2020, the governor personally sent out a message on Twitter that read, PLEASE NOTE: We have no plans to turn our gas stations into self-serve at this time. Please DO NOT pump your own gas."

The bipartisan bill was introduced Monday in the State House. The sponsors say that not only will it lower the price of gas, but it also won’t take jobs away from the industry.

For the elderly and people with disabilities, the bill would allow them to fill up at full-service pumps but pay the same price as self-service.

If the bill becomes law, it would take 90 days to go into effect.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Weston firefighters trained on new equipment purchased with grant funds

Weston firefighters are using brand new equipment they recently received training for. The 3M Scott Fire & Safety X3 Pro Self Contained Breathing Apparatuses offer new features to enhance firefighter safety and awareness. This includes the glow-in-the-dark cylinders and gauges. A new grant provided 30 breathing apparatuses, cylinders and facepieces.
WESTON, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Government
Trenton, NJ
Traffic
City
Trenton, NJ
City
Edison, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Edison
Person
Annette Chaparro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Self Service#Assembly#Legislature#Twitter#The State House
News 12

Mayor Adams visits Ukrainian communities across Brooklyn

Mayor Eric Adams toured predominantly Ukrainian neighborhoods throughout Brooklyn on Sunday to show support and solidarity with those impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The mayor’s first stop was in Coney Island where he headed to the Sea Breeze Jewish Center. The center, located at 311 Sea Breeze...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
News 12

News 12

55K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy