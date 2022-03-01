EXCLUSIVE: Police pursuit following shootout in Uniondale caught on doorbell camera

Police say one person has been arrested following a shootout in Uniondale.

The sound of gunfire could be heard along Nassau Road near the Southern State Parkway very early Tuesday.

Exclusive video obtained by News 12 from a doorbell camera shows a police pursuit.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said officers pulled over a vehicle in connection to a robbery in Levittown.

Officials said officers spotted the vehicle, ran the plate and saw the car was stolen. According to officials, the subject attempted to take off when he realized he was being followed.

A male subject got out of the car and allegedly shot at police officers, hitting a police vehicle. Bullet holes were seen in the glass of the driver's side window of a dark-colored car.

Officers retreated to the rear of the vehicle and gave multiple orders for the suspect to show his hands, according to Ryder.

Ryder said the pursuit continued and officers gave chase into the backyard of homes when the suspect took the gun and put it to his head, looking for what officials call "suicide by cop.

The son of a woman who lives in one of the homes says their fences were broke from the altercation.

The suspect eventually dropped his gun when encountering more officers and was then arrested.

Ryder says officer used incredible restraint, discipline and their extensive training kicked in.

"My officers are restrained. They do not fire. The subject then jumps the fence and runs again. He was arrested without incident," said Ryder.

Ryder said one officer was injured during the chase. He blew out his knee and suffered a laceration to the head.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old Hispanic male who is a gang member wanted for an attempted murder in Hempstead, officials say. He suffered a minor injury during the incident.

Nassau Road has been reopened between Brookside and Argyle avenues.