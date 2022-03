Reading between the lines is one of the most important skills you can acquire as a job hunter. You need to become adept at picking up clues from the ads that will help you determine whether or not it is worth your time applying. For example, certain wording might tell you about the structure of the organization, the average age of the employee or the fact that you are going to be working a lot of hours for very little pay. Here are some tips you can use to decipher what some job postings are trying to tell you, without actually saying it.

JOBS ・ 10 DAYS AGO