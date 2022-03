For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Many people who've tested positive for COVID-19 have yet to recover. Long COVID is a condition with an array of new or returning health problems that emerge well after an initial COVID-19 infection has ended. They can range from mildly bothersome -- like fatigue, headaches and insomnia -- to more debilitating, including organ damage, blood clots, "brain fog" and problems with mental health.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO