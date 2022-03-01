ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bank warns of spike in fake NHS text message scams

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dvLeM_0eS8mxrf00
Financial News

Around £880,000 of impersonation scams which started with fake NHS Covid-19 texts have been reported to Santander since January.

On average, people are being conned out of £5,600, according to the bank’s data.

In one case seen by the bank, a couple transferred more than £20,000.

The scam works by fraudsters sending fake texts stating the recipient has been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19. Texts include a link to a fake NHS website to order a PCR test.

The website asks for their personal details and a small amount of money is requested to cover postage for the PCR test.

No bank or legitimate organisation will ask you to transfer your money to a safe account - ever

This means the payment card details can be harvested by the fraudster, who then contacts the intended victim pretending to be from their bank and convinces them they are being scammed and they need to move their money into a “safe account”.

The name on the safe account is often someone else’s and the fraudster will concoct an explanation for why it is not in the customer’s name. In reality, the account is controlled by the fraudster.

Once the money is sent, all contact is cut off, and victims’ details are sometimes sold on to other criminals.

In one case seen by the bank, “Mrs D” received a text purportedly from the NHS warning her she had been in close proximity to someone who had tested positive for the Omicron variant. She clicked on a link in the text to order a PCR test and paid £1 for postage.

She then received a call from someone claiming to be from the Santander fraud team, who advised her she had recently fallen victim to an NHS PCR scam and that her account was at risk. She was told she needed to move her money to a safe account immediately.

The account details provided were under someone else’s name. When Mrs D transferred the money, confirmation of payee – the system used by many banks that checks whether the account name matches the account number provided – confirmed the account was registered to someone else but she continued with the transfer.

Once the transfer was complete, the fraudster asked to speak to her husband. Mr D was advised to move his money from his joint account with his wife into his sole account, as his wife’s details were apparently compromised.

He was then provided with the same account details as his wife and told to transfer his money to the safe account. In total Mr and Mrs D transferred more than £20,000 to the fraudster.

Chris Ainsley, head of fraud control at Santander UK, said: “Be on high alert if an SMS or email includes a link to a website, however genuine the website may look, and never feel pressured to move your money. No bank or legitimate organisation will ask you to transfer your money to a safe account – ever.”

Santander said if someone is contacted by a person claiming to be from their bank, the police or any organisation and they are asked to move their money, they should stop, end the call and call their bank, making sure to use a number they trust.

If they think they have fallen victim of this type of scam, they should report it straight away, the bank said.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

No-fly zone would not help Ukraine, says UK armed forces chief

A no-fly zone “would not help” to defend Ukraine, the head of the UK’s armed forces has said. Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said the invasion in Ukraine “is not going well” for the Kremlin, with Russia’s military might not proving as strong as expected in the face of the Ukrainian resistance.
MILITARY
newschain

Hibernian injury problems showing no sign of easing, admits Shaun Maloney

Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney does not expect his injury crisis to ease in time for next weekend’s Scottish Cup quarter-final at Motherwell. The Leith side were without a 10 first-team players, including captain Paul Hanlon and striker Kevin Nisbet, for Saturday’s goalless draw with St Johnstone. Despite failing...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs#Santander Bank#Fraud#Pcr#Omicron
Yuma Daily Sun

BBB Scam Alert: That’s not your boss texting

You may be used to getting text messages and emails from your boss, which is why a recent texting scam is so effective. Scammers find out where you work and pose as the CEO or other executive. Be on guard and don’t share money or information – be it your own or your company’s.
PUBLIC SAFETY
madison

Fake federal agent claiming bank accounts problem scams thousands from victim, Madison police say

Someone pretending to be a federal agent scammed thousands of dollars from a person after telling them their bank accounts had been compromised, Madison police reported. On Monday afternoon, the person reported to Madison police that they likely had been scammed when someone claiming to be a federal agent called them and said their bank accounts had been compromised, Sgt. Gregory Sosoka said in a statement.
MADISON, WI
WMTW

Rossen Reports: Biggest text scam of the year

The annual RoboKiller Scam Report is out — and the numbers are staggering. In 2021, we received 87.8 billion spam text messages, an increase of 58%. We received 72.2 billion spam calls, an annual increase of 32%. RoboKiller estimates Americans lost $40 billion to phone scams. During this time, RoboKiller’s advanced spam call & text protection helped to prevent upwards of $100 million in financial losses for its users.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Gambling addict teacher who killed himself was ‘abused by parasites’

A teacher who killed himself after battling a gambling addiction “was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit”, his parents said after a coroner ruled that warnings and treatment had been “woefully inadequate”.Liz and Charles Ritchie attacked gambling companies and the government following the conclusion of an inquest into their 24-year-old son Jack Ritchie’s death in Vietnam, in November 2017.Sheffield coroner David Urpeth said on Friday that Jack’s death is a “stark reminder of the terrible consequences that can flow from an addiction to gambling”.Jack was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit and then blame...
GAMBLING
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
newschain

Former head of Orange Order must abide by Labour values – Sarwar

The former head of the Orange Order in Scotland should abide by Labour values if he is to run as a candidate in May’s council elections, leader Anas Sarwar has said. Henry Dunbar, who was previously the grand master of the organisation, will stand for the party in the Airdrie North ward on North Lanarkshire Council.
POLITICS
newschain

Lack of Executive must not hinder refugee plans, Stormont ministers are warned

The absence of a functioning Stormont executive cannot lead to Northern Ireland turning its back on Ukrainian refugees, ministers have been warned. Amnesty International has written to those ministers who remain in place at Stormont and the head of the civil service Jayne Brady, calling for urgent action to ensure the region is prepared to host people fleeing from the conflict.
POLITICS
newschain

TikTok blocks new videos in Russia to avoid media crackdown

TikTok has blocked its Russian users from posting new videos in response to the government’s crackdown on what people and media outlets can say about the war in Ukraine. The social media app that is particularly popular with young people also stopped showing Russians videos shared from elsewhere in the world, said spokesperson Hilary McQuaide.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy