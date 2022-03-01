Neumann University Introduces MS in Cybersecurity at March 12 Info Session

Sheridan College will host a CNA information session early next week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Certified Nursing Assistant course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the healthcare field. The CNA program will host a free information session Monday, March 7 at 4 pm at the Sheridan College Broadway Center, room 134, located at 245 Broadway Street in Sheridan. The next CNA course at Sheridan College begins on Wednesday, March 16. According to a release from Sheridan College, attendees will learn about how becoming a CNA can help launch a rewarding career in healthcare, class requirements, and costs of the class. Students no longer have to complete prerequisites before they can register, as they will have the opportunity to complete them during the class.

