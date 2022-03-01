ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Neumann University Introduces MS in Cybersecurity at March 12 Info Session

By David Bjorkgren
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Neumann University will introduce its new master’s degree in Cybersecurity as part of an in-person information session on Saturday, March 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in the Rocco Abessinio Building. The MS in Cybersecurity is offered online and can be completed in two years or less. Students build their...

montco.today

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Marshall University introduces a new medical program

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University just announced a new Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) program that will be available to students in the Fall of 2022. The new program will allow students to “graduate as nurse practitioners and advanced health care providers.” Denise Landry, the chairman of Marshall University’s nursing program, says this program […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers–Neumann University

Students at Neumann University.Image via Neumann University. Neumann University is a private, Catholic university in Aston modeled in the Franciscan tradition. It was founded in 1965 and offers undergraduate degrees in a variety of subjects, three doctoral programs, six master’s degree programs, and an accelerated bachelor’s degree program for adults.
ASTON, PA
bizjournals

Major Portland-area foundation announces Microsoft exec as new CEO

The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust has a new CEO and executive director: Romanita Hairston, who comes to the Vancouver-based charitable organization from Microsoft. Hairston will start in her role in July. “Romanita has an excellent background to assume this role, bringing a rich understanding of the Murdock Trust, our mission,...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#College#Cybersecurity#Edd#Dpt#Forensic
MONTCO.Today

Immaculata to Host Adult Undergrad Admissions Events This Month

Immaculata University will hold various admissions events in March for adult students interested in earning an associate or bachelor’s degree to improve their job prospects. An accelerated B.S.N. information session will be held on Saturday, March 5 from 10 AM-12 PM. It is located in Room 18 of Loyola Hall on Immaculata’s campus. The accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing is a full-time, accredited program designed for those who have a bachelor’s degree in another discipline.
COLLEGES
Journal-News

Need to finish your bachelor’s degree? Miami Regionals to host info sessions

Miami University Regionals will host information sessions for Integrative Studies (a self-designed degree) and Liberal Studies (a completion degree) at noon Thursday, in Middletown and 6:30 p.m. March 31, in Hamilton. Both sessions offer a virtual option. According to Miami University Regionals, these information sessions are for those looking to...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
MONTCO.Today

New LinkedIn Feature for Career Breaks

LinkedIn has a new feature to record a break in your career. Gaps can be pre-planned, or they may come as a surprise. Prepare an explanation for an interview, as you may be asked, “Why did you leave your last position?” or “Please explain why you were not working between x and y.”
EDUCATION
MONTCO.Today

Faces of Philanthropy Lauds Penn Community Bank’s Work with Startup Bucks

Startup Bucks, with help from supporting firms like Penn Community Bank, holds weekly forums to guide entrepreneurs. The partnership between Perkasie-based Penn Community Bank and Startup Bucks is among this year’s Faces of Philanthropy, writes Lisa Dukart for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The program recognizes philanthropic partnerships between for-profit...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

A Black Female Ph.D. Student On Mission To Graduate 10,000 Black Engineers By 2025

Favour Nerrise, a Black engineering Ph.D. student at Stanford University, wants to graduate 10,000 Black engineering students a year by 2025. There is currently a shortage of Black engineering talent. According to DevColor In Motion, a non-profit that helps companies find Black tech talent, just 5% of developers, engineers, and programmers in the U.S. are Black. Nerrise knows this well: She’s the only Black woman in her 160-person electrical engineering Ph.D. class.
SOCIETY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan College to Host CNA Info Session Next Week

Sheridan College will host a CNA information session early next week. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Certified Nursing Assistant course at Sheridan College prepares students for entry-level employment in the healthcare field. The CNA program will host a free information session Monday, March 7 at 4 pm at the Sheridan College Broadway Center, room 134, located at 245 Broadway Street in Sheridan. The next CNA course at Sheridan College begins on Wednesday, March 16. According to a release from Sheridan College, attendees will learn about how becoming a CNA can help launch a rewarding career in healthcare, class requirements, and costs of the class. Students no longer have to complete prerequisites before they can register, as they will have the opportunity to complete them during the class.
SHERIDAN, WY
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park’s Salus University Healthcare Professions Ranked 2022 Best Jobs

Once again, when it comes to return on education investment, several Salus University healthcare professions are among the 2022 Best Jobs ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Salus graduate degree programs that ranked high on the list include physician assistant (PA) at No. 3, speech-language pathologist (SLP) at No. 10, occupational therapist (OT) at No. 31 and optometrist (OD) at No. 37.
ELKINS PARK, PA
ZDNet

Practice for CompTIA certifications that will give your resume an edge for only $30

If you feel like your tech career has stalled despite your growing skills and experience, your first instinct may be to blame the applicant tracking system. However, there's a good chance that you lack the certifications that employers are looking for. Companies often seek those certs on resumes to validate a candidate's skills. And now, you have the chance to practice for those certification exams with the 2022 Complete CompTIA Exam Certification Labs & PBQs Training Bundle, currently available for just $29.99.
MONTCO.Today

MCCC Seeks Director of Equity, Diversity, and Belonging in Blue Bell

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Director of Equity, Diversity, and Belonging (EDB) position. The Director of EDB supports the mission of the College by developing programming and initiatives that create a diverse and inclusive learning and work environment for all members of the College community. The director...
BLUE BELL, PA
the University of Delaware

University for a Day, March 12

On March 12, the Master of Arts in Liberal Studies (MALS) program will sponsor an experience for all members of the community craving intellectual stimulation. The speakers, all of whom teach in the MALS program, will be:. Jessica Edwards, English, Black Women Imagining and Realizing Liberated Futures. Larry Peterson, Music...
NEWARK, DE
MONTCO.Today

Malvern Bank Appoints Two New Executives, ‘Both Perfect Fits’ for Its Culture of Providing High-Level Service

Malvern Bank CEO Anthony Weagley describes Sandra Selzer, top, and Susan Marshall as "perfect fits" within the company's culture. Malvern Bank, National Association has appointed Sandra G.M. Selzer as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Susan Marshall as Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources. As General Counsel, Selzer will...
MALVERN, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy