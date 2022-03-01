ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fuel prices hit new record

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Average fuel prices have reached the highest level on record following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, figures show.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Monday was 149.22p.

That is up from 147.77p a week earlier.

A litre of diesel rose from 151.95p to 153.36p over the same period.

Oil prices have calmed after reaching an eight-year high last week due to concerns over the reliability of supplies after Russian troops entered Ukraine.

This affected wholesale prices paid by fuel retailers.

Separate figures from data firm Experian Catalist show average fuel prices were 151.16p per litre for petrol on Monday, down from 151.25p on Sunday.

Diesel rose from 154.72p to 154.75p.

