ACC Now podcast: Wake Forest’s Steve Forbes on resurgent Demon Deacons and the league

Syracuse fell 75-72 to Miami on senior day after collapsing in the final minute despite controlling nearly the entire game. Here are five takeaways from the loss. Syracuse has had several close calls this season. The losses at Wake Forest, at Miami, to Virginia, to Florida State, at Notre Dame, at North Carolina. This, however, was the most gut wrenching of them all. In each of those other games, it was close, but largely back and forth. Syracuse did not lead/control the entire game. This time, on senior day, the Orange did. After Miami started off with the first five points of the game, Syracuse went on an 11-0 run and led the rest of the way until the final 20 seconds. Syracuse was the better team for 95% of that game. Syracuse outplayed Miami in nearly every facet until the final minute. The reality of Jim Boeheim's first losing season is there after this one. The seven close calls will come back to bite the Orange, and that does not even include double digit leads against Colgate, Georgetown and Pittsburgh. If even four of those seven goes Syracuse's way, the Orange is 20-11 and there is bubble talk. But you are what your record says you are, and Syracuse is a team that just cannot execute down the stretch of games.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO