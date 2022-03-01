Mild weather Wednesday, temps dip Thursday

The week looks mostly quiet aside from some precipitation overnight, but temperatures will be up and down throughout the week.

There could be some scattered rain and snow showers early overnight. It will be partly cloudy and chilly.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and a bit milder with highs in the mid- to upper-40s.

There is a chance for a few flurries very early Thursday morning.

OVERNIGHT: A few early showers, otherwise partly cloudy and chilly. Low of 33.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and more pleasant. High of 46.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and turning colder. High of 39.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High of 37.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a late-day shower possible. High of 43.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 52.