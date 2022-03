If you have noisy and overwhelming thoughts in your head, you might want to try a brain dump. A brain dump is the physical act of untangling your brain and getting all your thoughts, anxieties, fears, ideas, errands, and complaints in one place. It might sound daunting, but it's easier and more rewarding than you'd think. People who have tried a brain dump for just one week have actually reported an easier time focusing, a clearer head, and an easier time staying organized on day to day tasks. Dr. Marsha Brown, a forensic and clinical psychologist, joins Cheddar News to discuss.

