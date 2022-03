Teacher to trainer? Classroom to corporate? Teacher to teacherpreneur? Or maybe it’s the reverse? How do you pivot and use LinkedIn for your reinvention?. Not only have I already reinvented myself six times, but I am still evolving with the business acumen I have gained. I’ve been in several corporate industries, earning two administrative and seven teaching K-12 education certifications, setting up a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and building a board from scratch.

CHESTER, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO