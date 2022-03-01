Company expands baby formula recall following 1 death, 4 hospitalizations

Abbott Nutrition is expanding its recall of baby formula following one death and four hospitalizations reported due to possible infection with bacteria that may be in the formula.

The company is including some lots of the Similac PM 60/40 powdered instant formula.

They join other Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered products with codes between 22 and 27, and expiration dates of April 2022 or later in the recall.

It's a new part of a larger recall announced earlier this month after products from the company's facility in Michigan was linked to illness in babies.