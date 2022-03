I don’t know if it’s just me, but this spring semester has been absolutely brutal. I’ve been lacking in just about everything: appetite, sleep, motivation, you name it. Truthfully, I’m not sure why that is. Perhaps it’s because I’ve been longing to be back home where the coffee’s warm and the cats are cuddly. Or maybe it’s a consequence of something in the brisk, February air because lately, I feel as if I’m simply scraping by. I know this isn’t the case, though. These are just my inner demons trying to get the best of me and second-guess my productivity.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO