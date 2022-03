If you've ever looked back on your life and lamented the decisions you've made, chances are, at some point or another, somebody has wanted you to be an option for them. They wanted you as their friend, their lover, their best friend with benefits. And it's easy to get caught up in the idea that somebody wants something from you when they don't actually care about who it is they're getting what they want from — which is exactly why I'm making my stance crystal clear: I am not an option for anyone.

11 DAYS AGO