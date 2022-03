Six-year-old Ben Camp, an aspiring Spiderman, misses his bedroom. “Mine has a dinosaur bed,” he said. “It’s really comfortable.”. The boy, whose father is on deployment with the Coast Guard, has instead been sharing a bed with his mother while his 11-year-old sister sleeps in the other one after the trio had to move into a cramped Waikiki hotel room in early December.

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI ・ 10 DAYS AGO