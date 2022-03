Everton manager Frank Lampard insists the sanctioning of one of the club’s main sponsors Alisher Usmanov has not impacted on his work at all.On Thursday the owner of USM, which sponsors the Finch Farm training complex, was the latest Russian billionaire to have restrictive measures imposed in response to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.The club had already announced earlier in the week they had suspended all dealings with Usmanov’s companies – MegaFon had a deal at Goodison Park while smartphone company Yota was the women’s team’s shirt sponsor.“I haven’t any conversations on that and it hasn’t impacted on my...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO