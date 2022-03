Include these five elements in each of your job descriptions to assist with internal planning and to attract top talent to your business. Job descriptions are the bedrock of your hiring strategy. A job description informs the job ad as well as the expectations for a new hire that other team members can use. Job descriptions inform performance appraisals, the collaboration between colleagues and employee retention. For these reasons, it’s crucial to spend time on your job descriptions to make sure they’re complete.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO