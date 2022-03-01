ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Alisher Usmanov, billionaire with Everton links, has assets frozen by EU

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3403Pr_0eS8hddQ00
Alisher Usmanov with Vladimir Putin at the State Awards Ceremony at the Kremlin in November 2018.

Alisher Usmanov, who has sponsorship links to Everton, has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions imposed by the European Union in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Uzbekistan-born billionaire’s USM Holdings sponsors Everton’s training ground, with an initial five-year deal announced in 2017. It also has an option on naming rights for the new stadium – a deal worth £30m to the club.

The EU said its council had “added 26 persons and one entity to the list of persons, entities and bodies subject to restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”.

A regulation update in the Official Journal of the European Union said Usmanov, a long-time business partner of Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri, was among the 26. The statement said restrictive measures included “an asset freeze and a prohibition from making funds available to the listed individuals and entities”, while “a travel ban applicable to the listed persons prevents these from entering or transiting through EU territory”.

The regulation update describes Usmanov as a “pro-Kremlin oligarch with particularly close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin”.

It adds: “He has been referred to as one of Vladimir Putin’s favourite oligarchs. He is considered to be one of Russia’s businessmen-officials, who were entrusted with servicing financial flows, but their positions depend on the will of the president.”

Usmanov said in a statement in response to the EU’s move: “I believe such a decision is unfair and the reasons employed to justify the sanctions are a set of false and defamatory allegations damaging my honour, dignity and business reputation. I will use all legal means to protect my honour and reputation.”

He said he was stepping down as president of the International Fencing Federation “until justice is restored”.

Everton have been contacted for comment.

Comments / 49

Bill Schroeder
4d ago

He won't fit in a German snack stand (Imbiss) selling gyros. Perhaps Alisher should use his remaining clout to get Putin to call the troops back and resign.

Reply
14
Richard W Weber
4d ago

into war with Ukraine. Putin sent a Ukrainian outfit to fight Ukrainians. Soon as they realized where they were they surrendered to the first group of Ukrainian troops they came to. I believe there were 54 troops or vehicles don't remember which.

Reply
14
Sam Francisco
5d ago

Until Putin is out and sanctioned, Russia is a threat to world peace.

Reply(6)
27

















