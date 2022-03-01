ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 V2 "Static" Is Officially Re-Releasing

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West‘s YEEZY partnership with has produced dozens of sought-after styles, but none broke the mold like the YEEZY BOOST 700 and the subsequent V2. Now, the 700 V2 “Static” has been given its official re-release date, meaning one of the finest pairs...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Ever since the start of 2022, Jordan Brand put a pause on their Saturday releases, slowing things down quite a bit to recuperate following the holidays. Come this weekend, though, things will finally return back to normal thanks to the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue.”. Unlike some of this...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Last December was easily one of adidas Yeezy’s busiest years, and it makes sense that they’d take the next month to recuperate. Sneaker culture, however, rarely ever sits still for long; in January, insiders were quick to reveal the Yeezy 450 “Cinder,” reporting a Spring 2022 release. And it seems production is proceeding as scheduled, considering the colorway has just been seen on-foot only a couple of days ago.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Nike LeBron 19 Low "Magic Fruity Pebbles"

LeBron James is honoring his favorite breakfast for a champion cereal with his latest pair of. releases. The “Fruity Pebbles” series first launched in 2006 when Nike dropped the LeBron 4 PE. Since then, the company has dropped several cereal-inspired sneakers, including the LeBron 19 Low. The latest...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Gets Into The Halloween Spirit

Only 51 days have transpired since the start of the new year, but NIKE, Inc. has already unveiled (either directly or indirectly) dozens of sneakers prepped for the end of 2022. Recently, an orange and black-colored Air Jordan 1 Mid has surfaced, leading spectators to believe the company’s Halloween collection has already been decided upon.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Resale for the Air Jordan 4 ‘Crimson Is Double Its Retail Price

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand restocked the popular Air Jordan 4 “Crimson” style via the SNKRS app yesterday and as expected, the sneaker sold out quickly. Now, the secondary market is the place for sneaker fans interested in acquiring a pair. The Air Jordan 4 “Crimson” is available on StockX and the shoe is being sold for an average price of $335 at the time of publication. The lowest asking price of the style is $300...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yeezy Boost#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezy
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
mycolumbuspower.com

Adidas x Ivy Park Teases New Valentine’s Day Inspired Collection ‘Bey Mine’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Beauties, get your coins together because the next adidas x IVY PARK drop is coming… fast! Today, the clothing brand took to its Instagram channel to tease the latest collection, this time including all-red pieces inspired by Valentine’s Day. The new “Bey Mine” collection is set to release on February 9, just in time for the lovable holiday, and features red athletic apparel, spandex clothing, accessories, outdoor wear and so much more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Adidas
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look of the adidas YEEZY 450 "Sulfur"

Kanye West has been going full steam ahead as of late in terms of new product launches. The creative genius has promoted his new DONDA 2 with album merch, released the first batch of YEEZY GAP Engineered by Balenciaga and further built out with footwear catalog with adidas. As expected, the latter will continue to grow at rapid speeds throughout the year, and one iteration that will be arriving in the coming months is the.
APPAREL
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 To Drop in Blue Ocean Waves-Inspired Colorway

YEEZY MAFIA has released an early render of the upcoming adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Blue.”. One of the footwear brand’s signature silhouettes, the design is covered in swirls of blue, gray, white and pastel yellow. As for the monofilament side stripe, shades of muted blue and gray have been added to the mix. Meanwhile, the BOOST-equipped sole boasts a washed-out teal tone. The official images might differ from the render, so stay tuned while we wait for those to be unveiled.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
inputmag.com

Adidas may be restocking one of Kanye’s best Yeezy sneakers ever

With an abundance of options to choose from, the Yeezy Boost 700 is still one of Kanye West’s best sneaker from Adidas. It’s weird but easy to wear, extremely comfortable, and first arrived at the onset of the dad shoe trend. The silhouette’s original “Waverunner” color scheme is almost iconic at this point, and it’s set to make a triumphant return quite soon.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Tinker Hatfield Designs A Nike Air Max 1 To Help Launch “Ducks Of A Feather” NFT Platform For Oregon

As the world of design and NFTs continues to merge, Division Street-founded by Phil Knight and other University of Oregon supporters-has called upon the most significant artist in sneaker history to help with the launch of Ducks Of A Feather, an NFT platform created to empower University of Oregon student-athletes and connect them to fans, boosters and collectors. Ducks Of A Feather is prepared to offer its first collection called “Flying Formations”, a 120-piece NFT collection serialized by legendary Oregon alum Tinker Hatfield and based on the Oregon Duck.
OREGON STATE
sneakernews.com

Dark Teal And Salmon Cover This Air Jordan 1 Mid

While not made part of its Spring 2022 retro collection, Jordan Brand has unveiled handfuls of Air Jordan 1 Mid pairs over the last 52 days that suggest the model will be a big focus of the brand’s mid-year plans. Recently, the silhouette appeared in a summer-ready dark teal and salmon-like color combination.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy