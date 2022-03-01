ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The Pfizer Vaccine is Way Less Effective in 5-11 Year Olds. What Does That Mean?

By Lizzy Francis
Fatherly
Fatherly
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New data out of New York State has found that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5-11-year-olds is far less effective at preventing illness in that age group than in kids aged 12-17. . The data, as reported by The New York Times, followed infection and hospitalization rates of almost...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fatherly

School Drop Its Mask Mandate? Science Says Don’t Panic.

As COVID cases fall, more and more states are lifting school mask mandates. California, Washington, and Oregon are all dropping mask requirements after March 11, and New York will end its on March 7, among others that have already lifted their mandates, will do so soon, or never had them at all. This change comes just as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) loosened its mask guidelines so that it no longer recommends mask requirements in most schools.
SCIENCE
Fatherly

Everything Parents Need to Know About the Polio Vaccine

Polio is a dinosaur of a disease, with suspected cases dating back to prehistoric Egypt. For a portion of the 20th century, the paralysis it sometimes caused represented one of the greatest public health threats to American life. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who’s had polio — the last time a case originated in the United States was 1979.
HEALTH
Fatherly

More Similac Baby Formula Has Been Recalled After an Infant Death — What to Know

Abbott Nutrition has recalled another powdered baby formula after an additional report of an infant death has been linked to its use. This new recall comes on the heel of an ongoing investigation by The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) related to Abbott’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan. Here’s what you need to know.
STURGIS, MI
Fatherly

TikTok’s Impact on Kids’ Mental Health Under Investigation by 8 State Attorney Generals

TikTok is under fire from a panel of state attorneys general who want to determine if the popular social media platform has negative impacts on young people’s physical and mental health. In its six years of existence, the short-form video sharing service has grown to 80 million U.S. users with a full 25% between the ages of 10 and 19 years, according to statistics compiled by Statista. The average TikTok user spends over 25 hours each month on the app, a number that far outstrips time spent on other social media platforms. Beyond its ability to hold a user’s attention, critics and experts argue that the platform may be doing long-term harm to kids’ mental health. Such claims are now under formal investigation.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Vaccines#The New York Times#Omicron
Fatherly

The CDC’s New Mask Rules Are Confusing. This Tool Makes It Easy.

If you’re struggling to keep up with the ever-changing health recommendations two years into the pandemic, you’re not alone. Just last week. on Friday, February 25th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has eased federal mask guidelines for most of the country by creating a new metric for COVID-19 risk. While these are just recommendations — and do not replace, say, a statewide mask order, they are still guidelines for calculating your risk level if you decide to, say, walk into a grocery store maskless.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

Experts Expect A Coming “Tidal Wave” of Heart Problems From COVID

For vaccinated people who are unlikely to get very sick from COVID, one of the biggest fears surrounding the disease is its long-term effects. Yes, this means long COVID, but it isn’t limited to long-term symptoms. Having COVID can increase your risk of other health conditions down the line, including some that can kill. According to a recent study, this includes a smattering of potentially deadly heart problems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

All Your Questions About the COVID Vaccine for Kids Under 5, Answered

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) postponed its decision on whether to extend Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to kids under 5, thrusting many parents with toddlers and preschoolers back into limbo. Patience is wearing thin for many parents of children in this age group — some of whom don’t know a world before the COVID-19 pandemic and today represent one of the largest unvaccinated groups in the U.S.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Fatherly

It’s Now Nearly 20% Less Safe to Give Birth in the US

The rate of maternal mortality in the United States increased by nearly 20% from 2019 to 2020, a new federal report shows. While mortality rates have increased everywhere, likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the death rate among Black pregnant people is three times the rate for white pregnant people.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Breaking: The CDC Just Changed Its Stance on Indoor Masks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased federal mask guidelines on Friday, Feb. 25th. The most significant change in the mask guidance is the new metrics that will determine whether or not someone should wear a mask inside. Now, only 28 percent of people in the U.S. live...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fatherly

How to Be There For a Partner With Anxiety

Relationships thrive on concessions and acclimation. On the one hand, you’re human — stubborn and proud, enjoying things a certain way. On the other, you’re human — forgetful and malleable, able to navigate new roads and think they were always the fastest route. To balance these two things is important for any relationship — and absolutely crucial if one partner suffers from anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

There’s a Growing Nationwide Baby Formula Shortage — Here’s What to Do

The pandemic has caused a lot of stress and complications for everyone – but uniquely for parents, too. There have been aspects of our life we didn’t realize would be impacted. One of those is a shortage of baby formula across the United States. It, understandably, has parents worried. But here’s what you can do if you can’t find formula.
HEALTH
Fatherly

Is Melatonin Safe For Kids and Does It Really Help Them Sleep?

Bedtime just isn’t what it used to be. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, daily routines of old are still a distant dream, and nights are no better. For some kids — already notoriously finicky sleepers — the isolation, uncertainty, and restrictiveness of life during the pandemic has led to new or worsening sleep issues that mimic those now experienced by nearly half of adults. A June meta-analysis of 16 studies concluded that “the prevalence of sleep problems in children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic is alarming” — 49% of the children surveyed failed to sleep for the number of hours recommended for their age groups. Sales data suggests that many adults have turned to over-the-counter melatonin in hopes of a quick fix for their own COVID-induced insomnia, and are likely slipping small doses to their kids too. But is melatonin safe for kids?
KIDS
Fatherly

ICYMI: These Popular Double Strollers Were Just Recalled

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (U.S. CPSC) has recalled more than 1000 double strollers due to a risk of falling. If you own a Valco Baby stroller, here’s what you need to know. What product is being recalled?. According to the U.S. CPSC, the Valco Snap Duo...
CARS
Fatherly

Men Are Drinking Less Right Now. So Why Are They So Unhappy About It?

Stuck at home during the pandemic with mountains of stress and no way to relieve it, the obvious choice for many adults was to indulge in alcohol. But a new study shows that while men drank more during the early pandemic months, their drinking then steadily decreased by an average of 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that cutting down on alcohol is overall great for your health, this decrease in drinking is certainly good news. But (you knew the “but” was coming) even in the face of the decline, men felt worse about their drinking — and counterintuitively, self-reported problem drinking was found to be on the rise.
LIFESTYLE
Fatherly

Why We Don’t Talk About the 10 Million Men Who Have Eating Disorders

When British Olympic diver Tom Daley told the world that he used to purge and that he weighed himself nearly every day, it shocked man. This athlete — this male athlete — was coming out about his eating disorder. The truth is, most men hide their struggles with disordered eating. As Daley told The Guardian, “It’s hard to talk about it, but I would consider myself to be someone that has very much struggled with body image, and eating, and feeling guilty and shameful of the things that I eat.” He’s not the only one — not by a long shot. A third of the 30 million people who suffer from eating disorders are male, a fact we rarely hear about it because of the stigma and shame surrounding eating disorders in men, says therapist Brian Pollack, clinical director of the treatment center Hilltop Behavioral Health.
HEALTH
Fatherly

Fatherly

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy