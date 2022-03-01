The Pfizer Vaccine is Way Less Effective in 5-11 Year Olds. What Does That Mean?

Bedtime just isn’t what it used to be. Two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, daily routines of old are still a distant dream, and nights are no better. For some kids — already notoriously finicky sleepers — the isolation, uncertainty, and restrictiveness of life during the pandemic has led to new or worsening sleep issues that mimic those now experienced by nearly half of adults. A June meta-analysis of 16 studies concluded that “the prevalence of sleep problems in children and adolescents during the COVID-19 pandemic is alarming” — 49% of the children surveyed failed to sleep for the number of hours recommended for their age groups. Sales data suggests that many adults have turned to over-the-counter melatonin in hopes of a quick fix for their own COVID-induced insomnia, and are likely slipping small doses to their kids too. But is melatonin safe for kids?

