The Pfizer Vaccine is Way Less Effective in 5-11 Year Olds. What Does That Mean?

When British Olympic diver Tom Daley told the world that he used to purge and that he weighed himself nearly every day, it shocked man. This athlete — this male athlete — was coming out about his eating disorder. The truth is, most men hide their struggles with disordered eating. As Daley told The Guardian, “It’s hard to talk about it, but I would consider myself to be someone that has very much struggled with body image, and eating, and feeling guilty and shameful of the things that I eat.” He’s not the only one — not by a long shot. A third of the 30 million people who suffer from eating disorders are male, a fact we rarely hear about it because of the stigma and shame surrounding eating disorders in men, says therapist Brian Pollack, clinical director of the treatment center Hilltop Behavioral Health.
