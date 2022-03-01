Taste of Spring sticks around through Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — Hello sunshine! Dress in layers and enjoy a walk around the neighborhood or a bike ride on the trails Wednesday.

Temperatures will start out chilly but climb into the 50s by the afternoon.

Another quick moving system will bring a few showers after sunset, mixing with a few wet snowflakes before sunrise Thursday. A few slick spots might be possible early Thursday as temperatures crash into the 20s.

Dry weather will take us through the end of the week, and a big warm up will greet you for the weekend.

