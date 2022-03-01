ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Girl actor Ralph Ahn dies aged 95 as cast pays tribute

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago
Ralph Ahn has died aged 95. The 'New Girl' actor - who played Tran on the hit sitcom between 2011 and 2018 - has passed away in Los Angeles after being admitted to hospital due to an illness, according to Korean news outlet YNA. News of his death was...

LOS ANGELES, CA
