I’ve been getting tattoos for over 17 years but people always say I’d look better without them… so I covered them up

By Sarah Bull
The US Sun
 5 days ago

A WOMAN who has spent the last 17 years amassing a collection of more than 40 tattoos decided to cover them up after people kept telling her she would look better without them.

Model, photographer and artist Heidi Lavon regularly shows off her inked-up physique on her social media pages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hcwUw_0eS8f2to00
Heidi Lavon is no stranger to showing off her inked-up physique on her social media pages Credit: @heidilavon/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YI5WQ_0eS8f2to00
But after facing numerous comments from people saying she'd look better without the tattoos, she decided to cover them up Credit: @heidilavon/Tiktok

But doing so also means she sometimes gets negative comments from viewers too - with one of the common statements being that she would be more attractive if she didn't have so many etchings.

So, in response to the comment, Heidi decided to use some thick make-up to cover up her tattoos, and see what she'd look like if she hadn't gone down the path she'd chosen.

She began by covering up her sleeves, and the tattoos on her hands, before moving on to her neck, chest and face.

Her stomach was next, before Heidi clicked her fingers and showed exactly what she would look like if she didn't have any tattoos on the top part of her body.

"NO!" she concluded her video by shouting.

But her followers were largely divided as to whether Heidi looked better with or without her tattoos.

"Way better without," one person wrote, while another agreed: "yeah better without."

"I prefer without!" someone else commented, as another wrote: "I like the tats but honestly I do kinda agree."

"I prefer the tattoos," someone else argued.

"wrong....with tattoos baby ..for sure," another person agreed.

And a third person mused: "You seem happier with your tattoos. So, therefore you look better with them."

Someone else agreed, writing: "Whatever makes you happy makes you look best… except crocs I hate crocs."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jyuCm_0eS8f2to00
And was left stunned by how she looked without any tattoos on her arms, chest, stomach or face Credit: @heidilavon/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41M6hj_0eS8f2to00
She used a thick foundation to cover up the colourful designs on her torso and neck Credit: @heidilavon/Tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qEpb_0eS8f2to00
Despite Heidi insisting she likes it better when she has tattoos, her followers were quite divided as to what they preferred Credit: @heidilavon/Tiktok

Speaking of tattoos, this woman had one as a tribute to her mum but no-one can work out what it says.

This woman was left fuming when her tattoo artist messed up a simple semicolon inking.

And this tattoo artist has revealed the five inkings people will regret the most.

Comments / 0

The US Sun

I’m a teacher & I look so young the pupils think I’m one of them, they say I’m cool & I never give them weekend homework

A TEACHER, who looks so young that she's often mistaken for a pupil, said that her students don't get homework on the weekends and a lot of them follow her on social media. American TikTok teacher Katie Welsh shared what life is really like for a youthful educator including fellow teachers constantly asking for her hall pass as they don't realise she's part of the faculty.
