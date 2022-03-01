I’m a mum & I HATE when parents say ‘fed is best’ for babies – it’s lazy not to breastfeed, it’s like giving them sweets

WHETHER to breastfeed your baby or not is a hugely personal decision - and one of the first you'll ever make as a mum.

But can we give you a word of advice? Regardless of what you decide to do, maybe don't advertise it online - as this hot topic is a sure fire way to ruffle some feathers.

Carlee said most mums won't don't breastfeed are 'lazy' Credit: @carlgamble01/Tiktok

The mum said she did everything she could to breastfeed her baby Credit: @carlgamble01/Tiktok

One person who knows a little something about this is TikToker Carlee Gamble.

Earlier this year, the mum posted a video hitting back at parents who say that it shouldn't matter whether you give your baby formula.

She said: "Quit telling mums that 'fed is best'. I'm sorry, it's NOT.

"We are not comparing feeding your child versus not feeding your child.

"We are picking about the right thing to feed your child in which breast is best."

The mum then likened formula to bringing up kids on a diet of candy and argued breastfeeding was the "healthier" option.

She continued: "You wouldn't compare giving your kids sweets and chocolate versus giving them vegetables and saying 'oh it's okay, I feed them.'

"Like no. And I get it, some people legitimately cannot breastfeed and if your body literally has a problem doing it, it's fine.

"But most mums are just lazy or say it's 'too hard' on them."

Opening up about her experience, the mum added: "You know what, it was hard on me but I sucked it up.

"I went to therapy. I did the things that I needed to do to give my child the best of me.

"It's called being a mum and sacrificing."

After her video racked up almost 250,000 views, Carlee filmed a follow-up clip where she claimed people kept telling her she was "lucky" to be able to breastfeed.

She explained: "To me, I'm not lucky - I worked hard at that.

"I'm tired of people trying to belittle mums that breastfeed because we worked and it's hard and we did it.

"I'm not talking to mums who physically can't breastfeed [...]

"I'm only specifically saying if you choose to not breastfeed because of how your boobs may look or cosmetic reasons or you don't want to get up in the middle of the night with them, to me in my opinion, that is selfish."

What are the recommendations around breastfeeding?

The NHS recommends breastfeeding your baby exclusively (feeding them breast milk only) for the first six months, but it's completely up to you to decide when you want to bring it to an end - and there's really no right or wrong way to do it.

The NHS says weaning often happens gradually as your baby begins to eat more solid foods.

They note that solid food shouldn't replace breast milk, as there is evidence to suggest breast milk helps a baby's digestive system when processing solid food for the first time.

"Once they are eating solids, your baby will still need to have breast milk or formula as their main drink up to at least their first birthday," recommends the NHS.

"Cows' milk isn't suitable as a main drink for babies under one, although it can be added to foods, such as mashed potatoes."

You can also combine breastfeeding with formula, too and the NHS says "phasing out" of breastfeeding is often the easiest way.

For example, dropping one feed in the day or at night time.

After around a week, you can begin to think about dropping another.

"If your baby is younger than one year, you'll need to replace the dropped breastfeed with a formula feed from a bottle or (if they are over six months) a cup or beaker, instead," they say.

You can breastfeed for as long as you want, and while the NHS recommends breastfeeding your baby exclusively for the first six months, you shouldn't feel like you cannot continue for longer.

The World Health Organization says: "Exclusive breastfeeding is recommended up to 6 months of age, with continued breastfeeding along with appropriate complementary foods up to two years of age or beyond."

Needless to say, Carlee's videos sparked fierce debate in the comments.

"I choose NOT to breastfeed my son," one replied. "That doesn’t make me lazy. I still had to get up in the middle of the night to make his bottles."

Another added: "Your comparisons aren't equivalent. sweets vs vegetables? No. Correct comparison would be organic apples vs regular. Still are both healthy."

Meanwhile, a third said: "Why do you care what other moms are doing with their babies? Does it effect you?"

