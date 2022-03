The Columbia Fireflies front office staff compared Saturday afternoon’s environment at Segra Park to every inn Mary and Joseph visited: There was no room. The sold-out stadium of 9,070 — believed to be the largest in the history of the Clemson-South Carolina series — was packed with swirls of garnet and orange spilling outside the park and around the fences. The garnet slowly disappeared as the game went on with Clemson shaking off a slow start to beat South Carolina 10-2 and winning the rivalry series.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO