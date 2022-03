Around 10 airlines have now cancelled flights into Ukraine, as defence secretary Ben Wallace confirms that Russia has “effectively annexed” part of the country.Air France, Lufthansa and KLM all cancelled or suspended flights into Kiev as the threat of a Russian invasion increased over the weekend.Meanwhile, Wizz Air, Ryanair and Ukraine International Airlines - all of which operate flights between the UK and Ukraine - have not announced any change to their schedules.On Monday, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister told press that around 10 airlines had cancelled flights into the country ,while insisting that air corridors into Ukraine were open and safe.“The...

