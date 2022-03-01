ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulgaria nominates replacement for defence minister sacked over Ukraine

By Reuters
 5 days ago

SOFIA, March 1 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's ambassador to NATO, Dragomir Zakov has been nominated as defence minister, the parliamentary speaker said on Tuesday, after the government sacked his predecessor over his refusal to call the Russian invasion of Ukraine a war.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, whose four-party coalition government took office in December, had initially nominated former caretaker defence minister Todor Tagarev.

Parliament will vote on Tuesday on whether to approve the removal of Stefan Yanev as defence minister and the appointment of Zakov.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

