Economy

Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank

By Reuters
 5 days ago
LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly and banks are replenishing cash machines where possible, central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement on Tuesday.

Online banking is operating as usual, allowing non-cash transfers including to the army, he said.

