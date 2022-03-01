Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank

LVIV, March 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly and banks are replenishing cash machines where possible, central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko said in a statement on Tuesday.

Online banking is operating as usual, allowing non-cash transfers including to the army, he said.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Louise Heavens

