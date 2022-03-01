ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family home severely damaged after fire near Curtis St. in Rochester

By Panagiotis Argitis
 5 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A two-story family home was badly damaged after fire spread through all floors on Curtis Street just before midnight Monday.

Authorities say that emergency crews responded to multiple reports of a house fire on 158 Curtis Street just before midnight, and found heavy fire coming from a two-story, wood frame, single family home.

According to officials, the blaze made its way through the first and second floor as well as the attic.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within 20 minutes with three separate water lines after confirming there was no one inside the residence.

Responders say the structure suffered significant damage to both floors and significant damage to the attic. A neighboring home sustained melted siding and a parked vehicle nearby was also damaged by fire.

Investigators are working to determine what cause the fire. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Rochester, NY
