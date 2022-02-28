Peep The Final Trailer To Sony’s ‘Morbius’

After years of getting pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Morbius is finally about to hit theaters and today Sony has dropped the final trailer to the Spider-Man spinoff before it’s April 1st release date.

In the latest trailer to Morbius , we basically get what we’ve seen before with scenes of how Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) went from a man on death’s door to becoming an blood craving vampire in an attempt to cure himself of his disease, but it does seem like Michael Keaton will be playing a larger role than originally thought. Seemingly coming off as an ally to Michael Morbius, Keaton (who may or may not be playing The Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming ), advises Morbius to “discover who you’re meant to be” before Morbius goes on a rampage taking out gun-toting mercenaries and other bad guys.

While there’s no word on who his antagonist will be in the film (won’t be Spidey), the film will be set in the Venom -verse where Tom Hardy’s iteration of the classic Spider-Man villain reigns supreme, so it should be interesting to see if Venom makes a cameo in some capacity.

Check out the trailer to Morbius below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on April 1 or if you’ll just wait till it hits streaming services some time after.