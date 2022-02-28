ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peep The Final Trailer To Sony’s ‘Morbius’

 9 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Sony Pictures / Sony

After years of getting pushed back due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Morbius is finally about to hit theaters and today Sony has dropped the final trailer to the Spider-Man spinoff before it’s April 1st release date.

In the latest trailer to Morbius , we basically get what we’ve seen before with scenes of how Dr. Michael Morbius (Jared Leto) went from a man on death’s door to becoming an blood craving vampire in an attempt to cure himself of his disease, but it does seem like Michael Keaton will be playing a larger role than originally thought. Seemingly coming off as an ally to Michael Morbius, Keaton (who may or may not be playing The Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming ), advises Morbius to “discover who you’re meant to be” before Morbius goes on a rampage taking out gun-toting mercenaries and other bad guys.

While there’s no word on who his antagonist will be in the film (won’t be Spidey), the film will be set in the Venom -verse where Tom Hardy’s iteration of the classic Spider-Man villain reigns supreme, so it should be interesting to see if Venom makes a cameo in some capacity.

Check out the trailer to Morbius below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it hits theaters on April 1 or if you’ll just wait till it hits streaming services some time after.

