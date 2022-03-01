ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tried Starbucks' new spring drink, and it's so delicious I might order it every week

By Anneta Konstantinides
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

I tried Starbucks' new spring drink, the iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

  • I recently tried Starbucks' new spring drink, the iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso.
  • The drink features Starbucks' blonde espresso and notes of caramelized vanilla.
  • I loved the subtle sweetness of the vanilla — and it's my favorite new Starbucks drink in a while.
Whenever there's a new drink at Starbucks, I'm always first in line to try it.
I've been trying all of Starbucks' new seasonal drinks for the past two years.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Ever since Starbucks launched the Irish-cream cold brew in winter 2019, I've made sure to try the chain's newest seasonal drinks.

I loved fall's apple-crisp macchiato , and the sugar-cookie latte definitely got me in the holiday spirit in December.

Now, winter's finally wrapping up, which means it's time for warmer days ahead — and a new iced drink on the Starbucks menu.

Starbucks' new spring drink is the iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso.
Starbucks' iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso.

Starbucks

The iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso — available starting Tuesday — is the latest in Starbucks' line of nondairy iced-shaken-espresso beverages, which debuted on menus in March last year.

Starbucks describes its newest spring drink as a "toasted twist on the classic vanilla flavor." It features Starbucks' blonde espresso and notes of caramelized vanilla. Everything is shaken together and topped with oat milk.

A Starbucks spokesperson told me the chain wanted to create a new drink that felt like the "light at the end of the tunnel after winter."
Starbucks' new spring drink features notes of caramelized vanilla.

Starbucks

The spokesperson said the toasted vanilla flavor was inspired by the idea of "people gathering around fire pits."

They added that Starbucks knew it wanted a spring drink with vanilla, as it was one of the most popular flavors at the chain.

Starbucks' iced blonde vanilla latte has become one of my usual weekly drinks from the chain over the past year, so I was excited to see how this new spring twist would compare.

I headed to my local Starbucks to preview the drink and immediately loved the color of it.
The new beverage.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Starbucks' new iced espresso has a far-lighter color than the promotional image shows. My drink had a pretty, deep caramel color that looked.

I also ordered an iced brown-sugar oat-milk shaken espresso to see how the drinks would compare and realized they looked almost identical to each other.

As with the other shaken-espresso drinks on Starbucks' menu, the iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso has a foamy top.
The top of the iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

When Starbucks released its new line of espresso drinks last year, Alicia Binion — the chain's senior product developer — said shaking "adds another dimension" to the coffee .

"It creates a rich texture on your palate by just adding air," she said. "When you take that first sip, you get a wonderful froth that is infused with flavor."

The only visual difference between the toast-vanilla version and the brown-sugar one was the foamy tops.
The top of the iced brown-sugar oat-milk shaken espresso.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

When I removed the cap on my iced brown-sugar oat-milk shaken espresso, I saw a generous sprinkle of brown sugar dotting the foam.

I tried my first sip of Starbucks' new spring drink, and I thought it had the perfect amount of subtle sweetness.
I loved the vanilla flavor of Starbucks' new spring drink.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I'll be the first to admit that I'm not the biggest fan of combining oat milk and coffee. There's this dense and heavy nuttiness to oat milk that I've never enjoyed when I've tried it in my regular mochas.

So I was surprised by how much I enjoyed Starbucks' new spring drink. There's a richness you'd expect with the word "toasted" in the name, but the vanilla adds a lightness to the drink that really lifts the oat-milk flavor. It's a refreshing beverage that isn't overly sweet — making it a great fit for spring. I could've even used a touch more vanilla.

And after sipping on the brown-sugar version of the drink, I knew I preferred the toasted vanilla more. While the brown sugar is quite prominent and a bit heavy when combined with oat milk, the toasted vanilla has a great balance to its flavors.

The iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso is my favorite new Starbucks drink and the best seasonal beverage I've seen the chain release in a while.
The iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso is Starbucks' best new drink in a while.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

While I've enjoyed recent menu additions like the apple-crisp macchiato and sugar-cookie latte, the iced toasted-vanilla oat-milk shaken espresso is a drink I'd definitely get every week. It has just the right amount of sweetness I need in coffee while still being under 200 calories if you order a grande. It's a great daily drink that still feels like a bit of a treat.

And after a long winter with a rough pandemic surge, I think we could all use something a little sweet for spring.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 24

Sandy Tmobile
4d ago

there's just something that says there trying so hard to be Dutch Brothers so no on the Chinese Coffee of Starbucks.

Reply(1)
8
Cynthia Hunsberger
4d ago

Starbucks does not support our troops..never been there..never will

Reply(1)
14
Call me Miss Sassy pants
4d ago

And we add more fat and sugar to the American diet. I’m gonna do another hard pass on Starbucks.

Reply
5
