German February inflation over 5%, state data suggest

By Reuters Staff
 5 days ago

BERLIN, March 1 (Reuters) - German inflation will reach about 5.4% in February, regional data from six states suggested, mirroring analyst forecasts for federal data due to be published later on Tuesday.

Preliminary data from Saxony, North-Rhine Westphalia, Bavaria, Hesse, Brandenburg and Baden-Wuerttemberg showed annual consumer price inflation (CPI) in a range between 4.7% and 5.7%.

A Reuters poll of analysts points to an overall annual CPI rate of 5.1% for February. The EU-harmonized inflation figure (HICP) is projected to come in at 5.4%. In January, the annual CPI rate was 4.9% and the HICP reading 5.1%.

Energy prices have pushed prices to all-time highs, with January producer prices registering their highest jump since modern records began, extending a run of sharp increases likely to keep consumer inflation high.

The German Economic Institute (IW) said last week that inflation of more than 6% could be possible in 2022 if the war in Ukraine leads to even higher gas prices.

February inflation readings out of Germany are among those being monitored for clues on whether the euro area reading on Wednesday may rise to yet another record high. (Reporting by Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers)

