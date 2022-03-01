Adoptive parenting information session to be online

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mahoning County Children Services is hosting its first virtual information session on becoming a foster parent.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, March 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is a chance for them to debunk common myths about foster parenting.

You’ll also be able to ask questions to current foster parents and the children services team.

You do need to register to attend and can do so at jennifer.kollar@jfs.ohio.gov or call 330-941-8888.

The meeting will be on Zoom. Upon registration, you will receive the link.

