ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Adoptive parenting information session to be online

By Brandy Johanntges
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ak8eM_0eS8aBnJ00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Mahoning County Children Services is hosting its first virtual information session on becoming a foster parent.

The information session will be held on Tuesday, March 1 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Man who goes to collect kids after mom’s arrest gets arrested himself

This is a chance for them to debunk common myths about foster parenting.

You’ll also be able to ask questions to current foster parents and the children services team.

You do need to register to attend and can do so at jennifer.kollar@jfs.ohio.gov or call 330-941-8888.

The meeting will be on Zoom. Upon registration, you will receive the link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Investigation on TikTok’s mental health impact

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has joined other attorneys general by launching an investigation into the social media app ‘TikTok’ and its association with mental health. A bipartisan group of state attorneys of at least eight states has taken the lead on an investigation into TikTok. The investigation is looking to […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mahoning County, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Ohio State
Mahoning County, OH
Sports
City
Youngstown, OH
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Myths
WKBN

U.S. Senate candidate makes stop in Edinboro

U.S. Senate Candidate Dave McCormick made a stop in Edinboro on March 5. to listen to issues most concerning to the Erie community. The issues voiced to McCormick from the community included inflation of the economy, border security, energy policy, and education. Residents also shared their concern over the lack of involvement in the school […]
EDINBORO, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WKBN

WKBN

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy