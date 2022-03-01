Let’s Talk Food: Today is Mardi Gras

Not quite up to braving the crowds on Bourbon Street this year? No worries! Here’s how to safely celebrate Mardi Gras at home with great food, drink and festivity. What’s New Orleans without a taste of the city’s quintessential fruity signature cocktail? Stock up with the supplies you’ll need to shake one up at home — light and dark rum; fresh orange, lime and passion fruit juices; grenadine; and a maraschino cherry for garnish. Or, leave the mixing to the pros and just order a bottled mix from the Pat O’Brien’s online gift shop.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO