Festival

Let’s Talk Food: Today is Mardi Gras

Hawaii Tribune-Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history of Mardi Gras goes back to medieval...

www.hawaiitribune-herald.com

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana’s 10 Best Mardi Gras Songs of All Time

Mardi Gras is just a few days away. And as the day before Ash Wednesday approaches, one thing is for certain. The festivities will be ramping up every single day and just like every year, peaking on Fat Tuesday. Mardi Gras is a special day celebrated, not only here in...
LOUISIANA STATE
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Mardi Gras king cakes at La Patisserie Chouquette

Tim's Travels: Mardi Gras king cakes at La Patisserie Chouquette. Tim's Travels: Mardi Gras king cakes at La Patisserie Chouquette. With winter cold wave moving in, Potosi gets help restoring natural gas services to residents. Intense video shows women, children rescued from burning home in St. Louis. Local bookstore promotes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Fox 59

Create a Louisiana-inspired Mardi Gras spread with Needler’s

INDIANAPOLIS — Mardi Gras is coming up, with Fat Tuesday on March 1 this year. While you might not live in New Orleans, there’s no reason not to eat and drink like you do. Indy Now Host Ryan Ahlwardt dropped by Needler’s Fresh Market to check out everything the store has to offer for your Mardi Gras celebration, from king cake and Louisiana-brewed beer to made-to-order jambalaya by the Needler’s in-house chef.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Denton Record-Chronicle

Let Mardi Gras come to you with these celebratory treats

Not quite up to braving the crowds on Bourbon Street this year? No worries! Here’s how to safely celebrate Mardi Gras at home with great food, drink and festivity. What’s New Orleans without a taste of the city’s quintessential fruity signature cocktail? Stock up with the supplies you’ll need to shake one up at home — light and dark rum; fresh orange, lime and passion fruit juices; grenadine; and a maraschino cherry for garnish. Or, leave the mixing to the pros and just order a bottled mix from the Pat O’Brien’s online gift shop.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Your Printable ‘Mardi Gras Throw Bingo Game’

With so many Mardi Gras parades around Acadiana, you're going to catch all kinds of great, and weird things. Why not have a little competitive fun and see if you complete this "Mardi Gras Throw Bingo" game?. You'll find Mardi Gras staples like cups and t-shirts, as well as harder...
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Happy Mardi Gras and actor Ryan Reynolds talks about struggling with anxiety

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – Happy Mardi Gras! Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French. With Ash Wednesday marking the beginning of Lent, a 40 day period of fasting before Easter, Mardi Gras is the “last hurrah” of sorts, with participants indulging in their favorite fatty foods and drinks before giving them up. Countries around the world celebrate Mardi Gras as the last day of Carnival season, which starts after Christmas, on January 6th, (known as ‘Twelfth Night’).
CELEBRITIES
The Post and Courier

Celebrate Mardi Gras with this week's trivia!

As we wind down February, we arrive at a fun-filled holiday full of festivals, cakes, parades and parties. Tuesday is the carnival celebrating the beginning of Lent: Mardi Gras. Although Mardi Gras is celebrated around the world and is growing in popularity across the U.S., the epicenter of festivities continues...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Scranton Times

Let the good times roll: Make merry at Mardi Gras events in NEPA

This year, the day before Ash Wednesday — which officially begins the 40-day period of Lent in Christianity — falls on March 1. Traditionally, Fat Tuesday is a day to indulge, or fatten up, before the fasting that makes up a key part of Lent, so food often makes up a big part of the celebrations.
POLITICS
NBC Los Angeles

Mardi Gras King Cakes Pop up at Porto's Bakery

When does Mardi Gras season truly begin, if you're not located in New Orleans, where locals have been working on their charming costumes, over-the-top floats, and photo-worthy front yards for several months?. Other signifiers of the season come into play if you're not in the vicinity of Bourbon Street, and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Macomb Daily

Celebrate Mardi Gras on Detroit’s Riverfront this weekend

If you can’t be in New Orleans for Mardi Gras this weekend, the best substitute may be…the Detroit Riverfront.Valade Park Detroit will host three days of special Mardi Gras celebrations, running Friday through Sunday, Feb. 25-27, with family-friendly entertainment, masquerade mask-making, a Second Line Parade with the Gabriel Brass Band and musical performances from the Detroit Party Marching Band, the Drew Schultz Trio, Djangophonique Duo and others. Food trucks will be on site each day, and we’re betting a beignet (better than a paczki any day) or two will be available.For a full schedule of events and other information visit detroitriverfront.org/WinterAtValade.
DETROIT, MI

