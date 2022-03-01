From Tumblrcore to 2014core, the nostalgia loop is getting smaller and faster

First seen during its Fall/Winter 2021 fashion show, UNDERCOVER‘s Nike Dunk High “CHAOS/BALANCE” collection has only recently been confirmed for a retail launch. Consisting of two pairs, the latest Nike Dunk capsule by Jun Takahashi keeps things simple: premium smooth and tumbled leather cover the entirety of the pairs’ uppers, which follow the dimensions and shape of Peter Moore’s original design from 1985 and indulge in mostly “White” or “Black” schemes. Speckle detailing adds some subtle personality to each sneakers’ midsole, though the text that appears across the heel unquestionably steal the show. Takahashi applies heavy fonts to the top and bottom of the spine, the former boasting both “NEUES LEBEN” and “NEUER LARM” – which translate from German to mean “New Life” and “New Sound/Noise” – across left and right shoes, respectively. “CHAOS,” then, wraps around the Dunk High‘s rear, while “GLEICHGEWICHT” (“Balance” in German) does the same on the right counterpart. Although simple in color scheme and modifications, UNDERCOVER’s most recent Swoosh-branded collaboration undoubtedly leaves a loud statement.

APPAREL ・ 10 DAYS AGO