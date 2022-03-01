More sinus & upper respiratory infections being reported in metro Detroit

COVID-19 is still declining in Michigan, and hospitalizations are on the downward trend for adults and children.

We're also approaching the spring, which means the end of cold and flu season, but there are still viruses making life miserable for kids and adults alike.

Healthcare providers say they're not seeing as many active cases of COVID-19, which is great news. But, Dr. Asha Shajahan, the medical director of community health at Beaumont Grosse Pointe, said she still sees patients who are suffering the lingering effects of a past COVID-19 infection.

"People that are recovering, that have had COVID maybe two or three weeks ago that are still having maybe a persistent cough or still having some fatigue," Shajahan said.

Those patients are receiving supportive care for their symptoms, but some will have a condition called pneumonitis. It's a lung inflammation found on a chest X-ray. Treatment involves steroid therapy.

"Usually, they do better over time, and once they get treated, they do start improving," Shajahan said.

At Doctor Urgent Care Clinic in Sterling Heights, they’re seeing lots of common colds, coughs and rashes.

At Ascension Orchard Primary Care in Farmington Hills, Dr. Brandon Karmo says he’s seeing a lot of other upper respiratory infections too, and lots of sinus infections.

"A lot of patients were presenting with stuffy noses, pain in their forehead, congestion in their cheeks, fullness in the ears, maybe some pressure," Karmo said.

Other signs include thick yellow or greenish mucus in your nose or draining down the back of the throat, with worsening pressure when bending over or lying down.

"I always tell my patients if it's been going on for more than a week, that could be a sign of a bacterial infection. Or, if you're experiencing signs of worsening fevers, chills, definitely want to see your doctor," Karmo said.

He is also seeing patients complaining of congestion, dryness and nosebleeds – the culprit is winter dryness. His recommendation is to try a humidifier and make sure you drink enough water to stay hydrated.

Another issue some providers are seeing is reports of fatigue tied to seasonal-effective disorder.

Our days are getting longer, but winter and the start of spring still have limited sunshine.

If you are feeling down and fatigued, see your doctor.

They will check for other symptoms and check your vitamin D level and see how they can help you get back to feeling normal.

